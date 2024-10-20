Advertisement
The missing billions: Auckland Airport bosses worried about flatlined tourism spending

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Auckland Airport chairwoman Julia Hoare (left) and chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

Auckland Airport chiefs have renewed their attack on the steep rise in the international visitor levy as the recovery in tourism spending is at a standstill.

They say just as New Zealand faces increased competition from other countries, more needs to be done to entice tourists

