Two men in masks jumped out and attacked former BNZ and Eden Park Trust Board chairman Doug, 69. They put a gun to his head and demanded he hand over his watch.
“When the suspects, later identified as Darnell and Cunningham, were unable to get his property, Cunningham is accused of attacking McKay, who was holding several shopping bags,” the district attorney said.
Cunningham allegedly threw Patricia to the ground and dragged her into the street in front of the getaway car driven by McCrary as he stole her bags.
Doug jumped in front of the Camry trying to stop Patricia from being run over, but McCrary accelerated forward, pushing him out of the way. He then allegedly ran over Patricia, who was dragged almost 20m.
Aggravating factors under the California statutes include that the murder was intentional and carried out for financial gain.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said the “felony enhancement” rendering the alleged murder a possible capital crime is the fact they killed an “elder over the age of 65″ in the commission of a robbery.
California executes prisoners using lethal injection, except those convicted before its adoption who can request gas.