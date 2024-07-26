The Herald can reveal another complaint has been laid against the New Zealand Law Society president. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah

New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton has taken leave, after the Herald revealed complaints had been lodged after he advised an Otago church group that children’s records it held could be destroyed.

The Law Society confirmed he had taken leave “while any complaints are addressed.”

At least two complaints have been made against Frazer after the Abuse in Care report said he told the former chief executive of Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO), Gillian Bremner, she could destroy the records of the children it cared for, “but at an appropriate milestone or anniversary”.

The commission’s report said the documents were destroyed in 2017 or 2018 and that at that time staff at PSO were aware of reports of abuse and neglect in its care, and that there were plans for a Royal Commission to be established.