Rotorua council assessing Lake Rotorua lake weed build-up

Lake weed has accumulated at the edge of Lake Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua’s council is considering dealing to built-up lake weed at the edge of Lake Rotorua.

Rotorua Lakes Council community experience group manager Alex Wilson said the weed often accumulated after stormy weather and was typical for autumn.

Strong northerly storm winds pushed the weed towards the lakefront and a change to southerly winds could help remove it, she said.

When natural conditions were insufficient, however, she said staff worked with Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Land Information NZ on a co-ordinated weed-clearance plan.