The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Rotorua's stinky lake weed problem has so far cost ratepayers $35,000 and prompted 13 complaints.

And yet, some lake weed is expected to remain.

Two weeks since Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council began clean-up efforts to remove 300 tonnes of rotting lake weed at Rotorua's lakefront, removal efforts have been renewed.

In February, high winds created by Cyclone Dovi washed the weed ashore where it sat, stinking in the sun and creating a foul stench that permeated the newly beautified area.

People at the time told the Rotorua Daily Post the odour at the $40 million lakefront redevelopment was like raw sewage and rotting eggs.

Efforts to remove rotting lake weed from Rotorua's lakefront have been renewed. Photo / Ben Fraser

A lake weed harvester was used to remove some of the weed. At the time, the councils stated there would be some weed left behind because of harvester accessibility issues.

Asked what had recently changed to clean up this remaining weed, regional council lakes operations manager Andy Bruere said the council had "reviewed possible options". The dead weed was causing negative environmental effects such as "major odour and loss of oxygen" in the lake.

The council had also received three complaints relating to the lake weed since February 1 while Rotorua Lakes Council received 10.

Bruere said some areas of weed could not be removed due to "access difficulties and decomposition of the weed".

Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said some of the weed had moved and become more accessible to remove.

Stinking lake weed build-up at the Rotorua Lakefront, pictured on February 28. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We are working in partnership with Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Bay of Plenty Regional Council to remove the weed that washed ashore by high winds related to Cyclone Dovi, ensure a more streamlined clean-up for any future lake weed stranding, and investigate ways to prevent dispersed weed from arriving at the lakefront in future."

Pitkethley said there had been 10 "requests for service" recorded to clean up the lake weed since February 1.

Today, a team of several people were manually scooping piles of weed into the tray of a digger which then loaded the weed on to a truck.

The smell had become so bad, nearby businesses were impacted with cafes and bars dealing with customers unable to stand the smell outside.

Lime Cafe manager KV Ranwat told the Rotorua Daily Post this week it would be great if the weed was cleaned up as soon as possible.

Stinking lake weed builds up at the Rotorua Lakefront, pictured on February 28. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We are still regularly having customers coming inside telling us they can smell it ... If they need a hand to clean it up we are happy to help. The sooner it gets done the better."

Environment manager for Te Arawa Lakes Trust Nicki Douglas said this week, the pest weed bed it was working to remove was over a traditional koura bed.

"We are hoping to see the recruitment of native plants, establishing habitat for koura on the lakebed as a result of the removal of this weed."

A plan was being formulated to ensure a more streamlined clean-up for any future lake weed stranding.

The trust intended to investigate whether to plant a raupō belt across the bay to catch the dispersed weed.