Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's lake weed stench problem prompts 13 complaints, $35k bill

3 minutes to read
The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

The removal of a smelly build-up of weed is under way at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's stinky lake weed problem has so far cost ratepayers $35,000 and prompted 13 complaints.

And yet, some lake weed is expected to remain.

Two weeks since Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.