Lake weed build-up at the Rotorua lakefront, photographed on February 28. Photo / Andrew Warner

We have visited the Rotorua lakefront on Saturday with its $40 million redevelopment. In our view, it is a disgrace to Rotorua.

There was stinking, rotting lake weed on either side of the boardwalk - lake-side and land-side.

The smell made both of us want to heave up and the sight of the gooey mess looked atrocious.

Problems with lake weed were well known and, in our opinion, the construction is a major design fault.

It is a health hazard, especially to children, so until it is cleaned up and kept clear we suggest the area should be fenced off.

There is an icecream and coffee cart. We wish the owners of these well but why oh why isn't there a decent lake view facility to sit inside or out in comfort having a coffee, a wine or beer with something to eat?

Brian and Jessica Pickering

Rotorua

Lake weed not new

The stench of rotting lake weed at the Rotorua lakefront is not a new occurrence as it happens almost every time we get a northerly wind (News, February 28).

About 15 years ago, the council of the time spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on plans to put in a lagoon coming into the village green area from the lake.

A number of people, including myself, objected on the basis that it would fill up with rubbish and lakeweed and become an eyesore.

The obscene amount of $40 million has been spent on the lakefront and while still not finished, has resulted in the same problem, which should have been anticipated.

Unfortunately, the weed harvester cannot access some areas so rather than wait until it blows back into the lake, why does the council not get in and clean it up?

Think what $40 million could have done for council housing to house social families.

Paul Carpenter

Rotorua

