Among those impacted was Chris Fleming, who said theft cost his three stores – Toyworld Rotorua and Paper Plus in Rotorua and Te Awamutu – about $80,000 last year.

Fleming opened Toyworld last August and said the store had the latest security cameras and technology but that wasn’t enough.

“Technology doesn’t stop crime.”

Goldiluck Bakery owner Renneth Thongly had also experienced “trouble”.

She said her shop had been broken into and claimed people had threatened her life.

Rotorua Police Senior Constable Anthony O’Keeffe said some offenders had become emboldened and were targeting retailers multiple times.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell walked around Rotorua's city centre with Senior Constable Anthony O'Keeffe, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, media and police. Photo / Annabel Reid

“It’s quite disheartening when talking to the retailers, especially with the frequency of it and the violence and threats towards their staff,” he said.

The veteran officer of 20 years said stealing from businesses like Toyworld was motivated by offenders wanting toys.

A lot of the items taken would be used to fuel addictions, O’Keeffe said.

“It is a currency for methamphetamine and [other] drugs.”

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, said the beat was a way to build rapport with retailers.

“Having those people visible in the street is that getting back to basics of talking face-to-face to people, so I think that is quite unique for that team.”

As part of Mitchell’s visit, the Police Minister walked the beat route alongside local police for the first time.

Mitchell said he had heard countless stories about people not wanting their family members to go to work because they were scared of what might happen.

He praised the beat team as a step forward in allowing people to work without the fear of being assaulted or something else untoward happening.

Mitchell said police beat teams discouraged crime and made people feel safer.

Rotorua’s team followed in the footsteps of police in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and New Plymouth.

Police reported assault, theft and robbery had reduced since beat teams were introduced.

Christchurch had experienced the most significant drop of a 67% decrease in robberies.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell in Rotorua's downtown area with Sergeant Colin Peers and Rotorua Mayor Tania Taspell. Photo / Annabel Reid

Beat teams had so far clocked up 14,108 hours of foot patrols between starting in July last year and the end of April.

Mitchell said they were having a “massive positive impact”, especially on city centres.

He said the Rotorua beat team would play a role in addressing social issues, such as homelessness, which had contributed to concerns in the city.

Mitchell said police would work with government agencies to find solutions to get rough sleepers off the streets as they were a risk to others and themselves.

“I can’t comment for every rough sleeper but from my own experience many of the rough sleepers have got somewhere to go.”

The Inner City Community Safety Hub's Antonio Nicolas Gumba (left), Kylie Bennett, Paul Geerlings and Dean Clements. Photo / Annabel Reid

“It’s more a lifestyle choice for them,” he said.

Mitchell encouraged everyone to try to help people where there was a need but to ensure the help was appropriate and avoided ”perverse outcomes”.

Inner City Community Safety Hub manager Kylie Bennett said homelessness was a topical issue in the city that they were doing their best to manage.

She said a police beat would allow them to “be the eyes and ears for police” and she hoped it would result in a decrease of crime.

“We always want more police” and the city centre was a priority location in ensuring visitors and local businesses felt safe.

The hub was established in 2023 as a co-ordination point for community safety groups including police, the council’s Safe City Guardians and Māori Wardens.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the city has had significant issues but working alongside the police had seen a “rapid reduction in crime” and a “rapid increase in the confidence of Rotorua”.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.