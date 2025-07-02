Rotorua Lakes councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith
Some Rotorua homeowners will be “wondering whether they should turn their heater on or eat” after the council approved an 8.57% average rates increase, one councillor says.
Urban residential ratepayers will be paying between $275 and $795 more for the 2025/26 financial year after Rotorua Lakes Council adopted its AnnualPlan for the year at a meeting yesterday.
The council consulted on a draft 7.95% general average rates rise in May, down from a projected 9.8% for the year.
Council chief executive Andrew Moraes said the increase from what was consulted on was “primarily driven” by Government requirements relating to Local Water Done Well legislation levies and additional council funding to investigate a joint water services council-controlled organisation.
Mayor Tania Tapsell said the council found $4 million of savings through changes to the plan and was proud the council had delivered “more for the community at a cheaper cost to the ratepayers”.
She said 150 Infracore staff were brought back into the council to ensure accountability and improve operationally.
Tapsell said RotoruaNZ would now manage the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and Energy Events Centre to ensure Rotorua continued to be a “top tourism destination”.
She said the council had fixed “many problems” and invested in Rotorua Museum, pensioner housing, community halls, and “safe and reliable” infrastructure.
“We’re helping our community be safe from flooding, we’re providing clean drinking water and also new sewerage schemes to protect our lakes.
“There is a significant amount of work that these rates pay for. And while we appreciate that we can’t please everyone, we do need to make decisions that are best not only for our current residents but our future residents as well ... ”