Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Lakes Council to keep water services in-house until 2028, explore joint entity

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Councillor Don Paterson said councils were being 'bullied' by central Government. Photo / Laura Smith

Councillor Don Paterson said councils were being 'bullied' by central Government. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotorua Lakes Council has opted to keep water services in-house until 2028 and work with willing neighbours to develop a joint water services council-controlled organisation (CCO).

Councillors opposing the plan have raised concerns about “heavy-handed … pushing" and councils being “bullied” by the Government to form joint CCOs.

Change to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post