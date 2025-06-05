Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Whakatāne council urged to go solo on water services amid partnership doubts

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Whakatāne District Council is prepared to look at forming a multi-council CCO to manage water services, but whether any other councils are prepared to join it is unclear.

Whakatāne District Council is prepared to look at forming a multi-council CCO to manage water services, but whether any other councils are prepared to join it is unclear.

No other councils wanting to partner with Whakatāne District Council is among the most common reasons given by submitters for preferring the council go it alone in its three waters delivery.

The council received 84 submissions on options for its Water Service Delivery Plan from individuals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times