Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Tarawera Sewerage Scheme’s last-minute funding boosts add $4.685m

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

The scheme aims to protect and improve the water quality of Lake Tarawera. Photo / Laura Smith

The scheme aims to protect and improve the water quality of Lake Tarawera. Photo / Laura Smith

Last-minute funding for the controversial Tarawera Sewerage Scheme has knocked about $10,000 off Tarawera households’ connection costs.

Rotorua Lakes Council has resolved to commit more funding to the controversial $30.6 million reticulation scheme after securing an extra $2m in external grants.

The Ministry for the Environment and Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post