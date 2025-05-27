Advertisement
$3.58m Tarawera Sewerage Scheme loan gains regional council approval

Laura Smith
By
Local Democracy Reporter·Rotorua Daily Post·
Lake Tarawera near Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

Bay of Plenty regional ratepayers are set to fund a $3.58 million loan towards Rotorua’s controversial Tarawera Sewerage Scheme.

The decision comes as Rotorua Lakes Council prepares to deliberate today on how to split costs of the $32.3m scheme between general Rotorua ratepayers, Tarawera property owners and other funders.

