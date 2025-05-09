The council said the purpose of the Tarawera scheme, which would enable connection of properties to a new reticulated sewerage system, was to protect the health of the community, the lake and downstream catchments.

This upgrade was intended to significantly reduce the risk of wastewater contamination entering groundwater and Lake Tarawera.

Stage 1 work zone fencing on Tarawera Rd was now being removed.

The council said there would be isolated stop/go traffic management in place next week while minor works were carried out on the road shoulder.

This work was expected to be finished on Friday, May 16, after which traffic would return to normal.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and environment group manager Stavros Michael in a March 2025 meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

Contractors were installing valves across the system to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Pressure testing and commissioning of the pump stations and the wider network were also being conducted and were expected to be finished by mid-June.

Subject to successful testing, the first homes in the Tarawera community were expected to be connected to the new reticulated wastewater system by the end of June.

Michael said the scheme would help safeguard Lake Tarawera for future generations.

“With pressure testing and commissioning now under way, we’re focused on ensuring a smooth and safe transition for property owners as we move into the final stages of this project.”

Consultation on how the scheme would be funded had been undertaken as part of the 2025/26 Annual Plan process, with decisions about that to be made next month, the council said.