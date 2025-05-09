Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Tarawera sewerage scheme stage one complete, homes connected by June

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

New Pope announced and India and Pakistan tensions escalate.

Stage one of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme is now complete, says Rotorua Lakes Council, with the first homes expected to be connected by the end of June.

The council today said in a statement that stage one included the installation of pump stations and the main network pipeline.

Testing would be undertaken before homes could be connected.

Stage two involved the installation of low-pressure grinder pump systems on properties and connecting each dwelling to the network.

Group manager infrastructure and assets Stavros Michael said the completion of stage one marked a major milestone in the project and the council‘s commitment to protecting Lake Tarawera and the wellbeing of the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The council said the purpose of the Tarawera scheme, which would enable connection of properties to a new reticulated sewerage system, was to protect the health of the community, the lake and downstream catchments.

This upgrade was intended to significantly reduce the risk of wastewater contamination entering groundwater and Lake Tarawera.

Stage 1 work zone fencing on Tarawera Rd was now being removed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The council said there would be isolated stop/go traffic management in place next week while minor works were carried out on the road shoulder.

This work was expected to be finished on Friday, May 16, after which traffic would return to normal.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and environment group manager Stavros Michael in a March 2025 meeting. Photo / Laura Smith
Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and environment group manager Stavros Michael in a March 2025 meeting. Photo / Laura Smith

Contractors were installing valves across the system to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Pressure testing and commissioning of the pump stations and the wider network were also being conducted and were expected to be finished by mid-June.

Subject to successful testing, the first homes in the Tarawera community were expected to be connected to the new reticulated wastewater system by the end of June.

Michael said the scheme would help safeguard Lake Tarawera for future generations.

“With pressure testing and commissioning now under way, we’re focused on ensuring a smooth and safe transition for property owners as we move into the final stages of this project.”

Consultation on how the scheme would be funded had been undertaken as part of the 2025/26 Annual Plan process, with decisions about that to be made next month, the council said.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post