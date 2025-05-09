Stage one of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme is now complete, says Rotorua Lakes Council, with the first homes expected to be connected by the end of June.
The council today said in a statement that stage one included the installation of pump stations and the main network pipeline.
Testing would be undertaken before homes could be connected.
Stage two involved the installation of low-pressure grinder pump systems on properties and connecting each dwelling to the network.
Group manager infrastructure and assets Stavros Michael said the completion of stage one marked a major milestone in the project and the council‘s commitment to protecting Lake Tarawera and the wellbeing of the community.
The council said the purpose of the Tarawera scheme, which would enable connection of properties to a new reticulated sewerage system, was to protect the health of the community, the lake and downstream catchments.
This upgrade was intended to significantly reduce the risk of wastewater contamination entering groundwater and Lake Tarawera.
Stage 1 work zone fencing on Tarawera Rd was now being removed.