Paid over 25 years, it would be $3899 a year - including covering the cost of the council holding the debt.
This could be split into two rates, one for the main pipeline and the other for connecting to the scheme, with the latter only charged to households that connect.
About 446 existing properties and 104 more to be built in the future could be connected.
These included public toilets, which the council would pay to connect.
The figures reflected a $5286 discount if households agreed by June 1 to having installation work on their properties.
So far, 65 properties have given approval for this.
Households that missed the deadline would need to pay for the connection themselves.
Any who refused to connect may have few options, with the council previously saying septic tanks alone would be non-compliant and upgrades to be compliant were unlikely to get consent with reticulation available nearby.
The two other funding options reduced Tarawera households’ costs by increasing rates paid by all other Rotorua ratepayers, through the Lakes Enhancement Rate.
Option two added $2.80 a year to all ratepayers’ bills for 25 years, raising $1m and reducing Tarawera households’ contribution to $47,737.
Option three raised $4m by increasing rates $11.20 per year, and reduced Tarawera payments to $40,001.
At a community meeting on Easter Monday, the Lake Tarawera Sewerage Working Group recommended attendees support option three.
Group member Duncan Evans told the meeting option three did not “go far enough”.
He said the group had told council staff many could not afford the scheme, and proposed three non-negotiable conditions.
These were to set the maximum cost for Tarawera ratepayers at $36,600; exclude all cost escalations from their bills; and ask Bay of Plenty Regional Council to increase its funding to $1.485m to match Rotorua Lakes Council’s contribution.
