Work to lay the pipeline near Lake Rotokākahi has been on and off because of protests and High Court action taken in response by the council. Police and protesters clashed during a late-night work restart in February.
Work at Lake Rotokākahi paused again for the Environment Court proceedings. These were dismissed two weeks ago and the worksite was re-established on Monday.
Council infrastructure and assets group manager Stavros Michael said works resumed with no disruption and were expected to be completed in four weeks. It was the last section of the sewerage project’s first stage of construction.
Rotokākahi Board of Control chairman Wally Lee said in a statement on Monday afternoon it planned to “imminently” file challenges in the High Court against the council.
The council has maintained it consulted throughout the years and has introduced further risk mitigation since protests began, including “double sleeving” the pipe under a stream running by the lake.
Michael said the council was aware of the board’s press release and would await formal notification from the High Court.
“The Tarawera sewerage scheme follows extensive work to consider options and included discussion with and input from iwi and hapū, including the Board of Control, with the preferred option put forward after careful consideration of all technical, environmental, cultural, financial and planning factors.
“As the Environment Court noted, the council made considerable attempts to engage with the Board of Control.”
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.