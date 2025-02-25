Council contractors resumed work to enable the last 1.3km of pipeline in the $29 million Tarawera Sewerage Scheme to be laid near Lake Rotokākahi.

The council says the project connecting Tarawera to the town scheme is vital to reduce pollution of Lake Tarawera, and alternate pipeline routes were not feasible.

Protesters believe the works will desecrate the lake and have asked the Environment Court to stop construction.

Work was paused at Lake Rotokākahi in August following protests and other incidents. In November the council was granted an injunction banning various kinds of “interference” with the work site and personnel.

Lake Rotokākahi Board of Control – the group that oversees the iwi-owned lake – and “persons unknown” were named as respondents.

Protesters are occupying an area excluded from the injunction. The lakeside Māori land is beside the Tarawera Rd work site re-established on Monday night.

Police say they had 80 staff present. Protesters estimate they had about 100 people, mostly women and children.

What protesters say

Board co-chairman Peter Moke was involved in initial protests last year.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting next to the Wairoa Stream on Tuesday, he found it hard to explain his feelings.

“[I’m] still getting over last night”.

Lake Rotokakahi Board of Control co-chairman Peter Moke. Photo / Laura Smith

He believed the group’s conduct made them the “bigger persons”.

“We have so much mana now. We made history.”

Protester Hāhona Ormsby said police arrived as soon as it got dark, about 9pm.

About 100 whānau were present, he said, including kaumātua and tamariki on the Māori land adjacent to the work site.

Kaitiaki (guardians) “manned the frontline” to keep whānau safe, he said, and many stayed awake the whole night in a “peaceful resistance”.

Ormsby said things did not quieten down until about 4am.

Board spokesman Te Whatanui Leka Taumalolo Skipwith said the “peaceful noho whenua” would continue to demonstrate their opposition.

Lake Rotokakahi Board of Control spokesman Te Whatanui Leka Taumalolo Skipwith at Lake Rotokakahi. Photo / Laura Smith

“How are we feeling? We’re tired, we’re upset, we’re angry.”

He said an “army” of police imposed their force on people sitting singing and eating around a fire, and threatened to come on to the private land.

He had to de-escalate the imposing situation. Most of the protesters were women and children, with about 15 men.

“Children are scared and tired and feeling sick after that experience.”

No one resisted, he said.

He said no one resisted, but one wāhine was injured after being arrested, and taken to hospital.

He believed an officer tripped while moving her, and she fell forwards and was knocked out.

A police spokesperson understood the woman was under arrest and complained of a sore back but “there was nothing to suggest she fell or was knocked out”.

“When the woman advised she had a sore back she was released from our custody and ambulance staff checked her over and transported her to hospital.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it was called about 9.34pm and took one patient reporting back pain to Rotorua Hospital.

Skipwith said police and the council had a lot to learn and “answer for”, he said.

He maintained protesters were doing nothing wrong and that the council had not consulted mana whenua and had completed work illegally – claims the council denies.

What police say

Police said 80 officers over two shifts were involved in the overnight operation.

The seven people arrested were given trespass notices and formal warnings, and released without charge.

Bay of Plenty acting district commander Lincoln Sycamore said the operation happened at night to minimise disruption to people travelling through.

Bay of Plenty Police acting district commander Lincoln Sycamore at Blue Lake near Lake Rotokakahi. Photo / Laura Smith

In response to criticism of police conduct as “forceful”, he said its role was to maintain peace and ensure the worksite was established.

Those arrested were “generally compliant” he said, but chose not to move from the worksite when asked to, leaving police “no choice”.

“We have a job to do and the important thing to remember is those that are legitimately protesting ... our actions have not impeded that at all.”

He said they had support from other districts for the operation and this was normal.

Protesters and police face off at the work site at Lake Rotokakahi where a controversial pipeline resumed overnight. Photo / Protect Rotokakahi

Behaviour was “generally good”, he said, and the option to bring more officers was not needed.

Sycamore said protesters were “extremely cordial” and police wanted this excellent relationship to continue.

“They are there for a purpose and they have that right to be there and we will not trample on that right.”

What the council says

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes told media work was proceeding as planned after no significant disruptions or injuries, he was aware of, overnight.

He thanked protesters for their co-operation.

Drilling began this morning and the road is expected to fully reopen in four weeks.

He said the council had consulted, including with mana whenua and iwi, in a variety of ways.

The scheme as it is now was the most feasible option, and he called it a “highly robust” solution.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and assets general manager Stavros Michael and chief executive Andrew Moraes at Blue Lake near Lake Rotokakahi. Photo / Laura Smith

There was already about 20km of pipeline in the district within 15m of a lake, and there had been no ruptures or disturbance of the environment.

Protests had led to more detailed discussions and mitigation measures, including to address misinformation.

Measures included “double sleeving” the pipe under a stream running by the lake.

Moraes said people were free to express diverse views, and it was working with iwi groups.

“I’m very happy for staff to have direct discussions with protesters. I’ve had a number of those discussions myself.”

The scheme was “widely supported”, he said, for its intergenerational approach to improving lake water quality.

Moraes confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting delays, security and court costs have added in excess of $2m to the sewerage scheme.

“It’s a figure I’m really not happy about. This is a cost that ultimately the public will pay.”

Political parties also weighed in on the protest yesterday. The council disputed a Te Pāti Māori claim the operation was timed for while Waiariki iwi leadership were away at Te Matatini.

The council said Te Matatini was not a factor in deciding when to re-start work.

Infrastructure and assets general manager Stavros Michael said considered factors included the injunction being granted in November, upcoming school holidays, other local events and police availability.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.