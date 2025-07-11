Mark Jefferson at a previous appearance in the High Court at Rotorua. Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Stuart Stobie (inset) while the pair were on a hunting trip in Minginui in March. Photos / Kelly Makiha, Supplied

Mark Kelvin Jefferson said the word “guilty” through tears as he admitted causing the death of a friend in a hunting incident.

Stuart Stobie, 72, from Kawerau, was shot and killed by Jefferson while the pair were on a hunting trip near Minginui, in the Bay of Plenty, on March 21.

Jefferson, a 46-year-old labourer from Minginui, previously pleaded not guilty to Stobie’s manslaughter and two unrelated charges in May.

He was visibly upset when he appeared in the High Court at Rotorua yesterday morning before Justice Kiri Tahana, and entered guilty pleas to the charges.