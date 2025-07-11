The manslaughter charge said Jefferson caused Stobie’s death by unlawfully firing a .308 firearm at him.
Jefferson also pleaded guilty to unlawful hunting by killing a deer in the Kaingaroa Forest without authority to be on that land, and a charge of unlawfully possessing a Tikka .308 rifle.
Jefferson’s lawyer, Andy Hill, asked Justice Tahana if Jefferson could remain on bail until sentencing.
Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon opposed bail.
Justice Tahana said she would allow bail to continue, and tentatively scheduled sentencing on September 30.
The Rotorua Daily Post reported tributes to Stobie after his death, with those who knew him saying he loved the outdoors and went hunting and gathering whenever he could.
