A Minginui man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter over the hunting death of Kawerau man Stuart Stobie.
Mark Kelvin Jefferson, 46, a labourer from the small rural Bay of Plenty community of Minginui, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning before Justice Layne Harvey.
Jefferson entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and two other hunting-related charges.