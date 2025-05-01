It is alleged Jefferson caused the death of Stuart Maxwell Stobie on March 21 at Minginui by unlawfully firing a .308 firearm at him.

Jefferson has also denied a charge of unlawfully killing a deer in the Kaingaroa Forest without authority to be on that land, and a charge of unlawfully possessing a Tikka Point 308 rifle.

Jefferson’s lawyer, Andy Hill, said he would not ask for continued name suppression.

Justice Harvey remanded Jefferson on continued bail to reappear on July 11 for a callover. A one-week trial was set down for May 2027.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life imprisonment.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported tributes to Stobie, 72, following his death, with those who knew him saying he loved the outdoors and went hunting and gathering whenever he could.

