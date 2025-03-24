Advertisement
Man charged with manslaughter in death of Stuart Stobie

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
Stuart Stobie died on a hunting trip in Minginui in the Bay of Plenty on Friday March 21. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Kawerau man Stuart Stobie in what police described as a hunting incident.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

The charge alleged the man caused the death of Stobie on March 21 at Minginui by unlawfully discharging a .308 firearm at Stobie and thereby committing manslaughter.

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

NZME has reported tributes are flowing for Stobie, including from his family members and members of the Kawerau Bowling Club, of which Stobie was a member.

A notice about Stobie’s death said: “Stu will certainly be missed, and remembered by many for the great man that he was.

“He had a great love for the outdoors and went hunting and gathering whenever he could. Stu was undoubtedly one of those diligent men in this world.”

Stobie’s partner, Kerry Swinton, said he “uplifted me, gave me the strength to move forward” and remembered his kindness and intelligence.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

