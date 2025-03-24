Stuart Stobie died on a hunting trip in Minginui in the Bay of Plenty on Friday March 21. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Stuart Stobie died on a hunting trip in Minginui in the Bay of Plenty on Friday March 21. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Kawerau man Stuart Stobie in what police described as a hunting incident.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

The charge alleged the man caused the death of Stobie on March 21 at Minginui by unlawfully discharging a .308 firearm at Stobie and thereby committing manslaughter.

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

NZME has reported tributes are flowing for Stobie, including from his family members and members of the Kawerau Bowling Club, of which Stobie was a member.