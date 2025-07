Armed police at the intersection of John Rd and Kawaha Point Rd in Rotorua this morning. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Armed police are blocking a residential Rotorua street this morning.

The intersection of John Rd and Kawaha Point Rd is being manned by armed police with an unmarked police car blocking the entrance.

Police cars can be seen up the driveways of homes at the end of John Rd.

A police spokeswoman said a search warrant was being carried out.