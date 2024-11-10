Geoff Thomas has lived on the edge of Lake Tarawera for the last 12 years. Photo / Laura Smith
Rotorua Lakes Council has apologised for publishing inaccurate information about its $29 million Lake Tarawera sewerage scheme, as a former TV presenter claims it is producing “propaganda”.
Tarawera resident Geoff Thomas — of Outdoors with Geoff fame — called the council’s claim “more than 200,000 litres” of wastewater soaks to the ground daily and enters the popular fishing lake “scandalous”.
The council says the figure is based on industry estimates of household water use, but acknowledged it had no data on how many properties at the popular holiday spot were permanently occupied.
The scheme followed a finding about a decade ago that reticulated sewerage would reduce nutrient levels and pathogens flowing into Lake Tarawera.
The about 450 affected households either needed to connect to reticulated sewerage or seek consent to upgrade their wastewater systems — though consent was unlikely to be granted if reticulation was doable.
As household wastewater entered a tank, the same amount of liquid leached out an outlet pipe into a ground soakage system and down toward the water table.
He said the estimate was based on 450 households consuming an industry estimate of 700L of water a day. The number of households was reduced by 20% to allow for water used outside and “some properties not being permanently occupied”.
This resulted in an estimated average of 252,000L a day.
Local Democracy Reporting asked for a more thorough explanation, and clarity on the difference between the council’s 80% permanent occupancy estimate and reports in 2015 and 2017 that estimated 25% of 390 Tarawera houses were permanently occupied.
Michael said the number of homes connecting to the scheme came from the rating database, and the 20% was an estimate as it “does not hold data on how many homes are occupied full-time, part-time or are rented out as holiday accommodation”.
He said the other reports were not the district council’s so it could not speak to those numbers.
The 2017 report was prepared for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the 2015 one was the regional council’s Tarawera Lakes Restoration Plan.
Ray White real estate licensee salesman and Tarawera resident Norman Donald said permanent occupancy had increased over the years and 35% would be a safe estimate.
Michael said the posters were intended to give lake visitors key information about the scheme in light of concerns about the pipeline route.
Michael said reticulation and maintaining sewerage and stormwater discharge infrastructure was the council’s key contribution to lake water quality.
A request for explanation of how the scheme was justified in relation to costs and benefits was not answered.
Regional council land and water compliance manager Matthew Harrex said its view was the district council oversimplified its rules and should have specified resource consent for new or upgraded septic tank systems was unlikely to be granted where reticulation was available.
The council’s plans and policies supported reticulation but the discretionary rule allowed for situations where a connection was not technically feasible.
Michael said in response that when the community “asked the council to initiate a reticulation system” for Tarawera, people were aware septic tanks alone would be non-compliant, consents for compliance upgrades were unlikely to be approved where reticulation was nearby, and nearly 40% of properties were found unsuitable for upgrades because of steep slopes or other features.
Regional council Rotorua catchments manager Helen Creagh said all 10 actions from its restoration plan for Lake Tarawera had been or were being implemented, including reticulation and developing environmental management plans for all farms in the catchment.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.