The berm outside Angie Baggaley's property. Photo / Andrew Warner

They say the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, but one Rotorua pensioner just wants the council to mow her berm.

However, the council says the lawns had been mowed in error by a contractor in the past and it is up to residents to mow berms outside their properties.

Angie Baggaley, 73, said she called Rotorua Lakes Council at least six times over four months to come and mow the lawn, which was now a metre high in some places, to no avail.

Baggaley, who has lived at her Te Ngae Rd home for about 18 years, told Local Democracy Reporting she couldn't mow the lawn herself due to a hip issue but she believed it was the council's responsibility.

"Just send a bloody ride on [mower] out here and just mow it.

"I'm getting sick [of waiting]. I'm at a loss. We pay our rates, why can't they keep up? Why are they not doing what they're supposed to do?"

Baggaley said she didn't want to see more "monuments and statues" - such as the Hemo Gorge sculpture and the redeveloped Rotorua Lakefront – when, in her view, the council couldn't "get the basics done".

She said as her home was near the exit to Rotorua from the airport it didn't contribute to a good first impression to visitors.

"Come to Rotorua and have a great time, well, if you can get through the grass you could.

"It doesn't take a bloody genius to mow a … lawn does it?"

On Tuesday, council infrastructure and environment deputy chief executive Stavros Michael said the council did not routinely provide or rate for berm-mowing services.

"Having looked into this particular situation, we have found that these berms were being mowed in error by our contractor, which stopped late last year when the error was picked up."

He said that change had not been communicated to Baggaley "as it should have been" and he apologised, saying the council had spoken with her on Tuesday and would follow up with her further.

"We will get the berms mowed in the meantime, while we work through what needs to happen in future.

"Like local authorities across New Zealand, we see these berms as property frontages and how well they are kept impacts on the attractiveness of properties.

"Normally residents mow berms outside their properties. Family, neighbours and friends often assist where people are not able to do this themselves or if they do not have a contractor they pay to do their lawns."

He said the Ministry of Social Development may also be able to provide support for the service for some pensioners.

Michael confirmed berms were owned by the council, with their purpose to enable utilities and potential future road enhancements.

He also confirmed the council had at least three calls from Baggaley on record but may not have kept a record of all of them.