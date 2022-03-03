Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

New homes for homeless to arrive on Rotorua's Malfroy Rd/Ranolf St site

4 minutes to read
Work is under way on new homes for the homeless on land on the corner of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A Rotorua site vacant for 30 years could host new homes for the city's homeless from as early as this month, with some tenants moving in from the middle of the year.

Site work is

