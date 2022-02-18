Offenders sentenced for a large-scale cannabis growing operation. Photo / Andrew Warner

They were just ordinary, hard working guys trying to make money. But they were breaking the law by being involved in a massive hydroponic cannabis growing operation based in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton. Ten more men have now been sentenced as part of the major undercover police operation. Journalist Kelly Makiha reports.

"These were normal guys ... It's just weird."

More than $4.2m worth of cannabis was seized from Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton commercial buildings linked to a major drug syndicate. Photo / Supplied

That's the assessment of Rotorua District Court Judge Greg Hollister-Jones who has had the job of dishing out the penalties for the 19 men behind a $4.2 million cannabis growing operation.

Ten more men who were considered the "workers" involved in the operation were yesterday sentenced to a range of prison and home detention sentences.

Operation Morepork targeted those growing and selling bulk amounts of cannabis out of commercial premises in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton.

The masterminds set up bogus companies to lease the premises and enlisted the help of a Unison linesman to re-wire the buildings to steal power needed to run the hydroponic growing equipment.

The cannabis growing operations in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton were described as elaborate. Photo / Supplied

"These men are not the regulars of this court. These were normal guys. But then they came up with this huge scheme. In most of them they were making good decisions in their lives. Most of them were normal sound family guys who have had their issues but actually until their late 20s had managed to navigate their way in life. It is just weird."

The 19 men were a "tight group that was like a family business" and many of them had no, little or very old criminal records.

Their cannabis growing plan worked for nearly two years and they accumulated wealth and assets and their "business" grew.

But their dreams came crashing down when police busted the syndicate in August 2020 after a long surveillance period.

The main offenders have been jailed to terms ranging from four to five years. They are Clayton Grant, Joseph Horoparapa, Gareth Tabener and Tony Herbert. A fifth man at the helm, Macarthur Atkin, died not long after being charged.

Two other men considered workers, Tamahou Wirihanga Ruffell and Andrew Donaldson, were jailed for three years and two months and three years and seven months respectively.

Former Unison linesman Duane Simon, who was responsible for re-wiring the commercial premises to steal power, was jailed for four years.

The set-up to grow the cannabis indoors cost the offenders thousands of dollars. Photo / Supplied

The operation saw 4102 cannabis plants found inside buildings on View Rd and Riri St in Rotorua, Rakaunui Rd in Taupō and Te Rapa Rd and Bandon St in Hamilton. The plants would have given a total yield at maturity of 769lb (348kg), which would have a street value of $4.2m.

The syndicate was selling pounds of cannabis priced between $5000 and $6000 depending on the number of pounds they bought. One deal was worth $50,000 for 10lb (4.5kg).

When police suspicions grew, they tapped cell phones and got warrants to install surveillance devices to monitor the group's movements.

These included fixed cameras installed at three commercial properties being used by the offenders.

The syndicate grew, dealt and sold for several months while police watched to work out the key players and associates.

Police described the setup as "elaborate". Each tent had dedicated lighting, ventilation and nutrient feeding systems. The equipment in the View Rd operation alone was valued at more than $30,000.

Sharn Mahuika

Sharn Mahuika. Photo / Andrew Warner

He started smoking cannabis when he was 6 or 7 and then on a daily basis from age 13.

Now Sharn Mahuika is serving a prison term of two years and eight months for his role in a major cannabis-growing syndicate.

While Mahuika was considered a "worker" the Crown saw him as being "high up in the chain of command" because he had possession of keys to the six commercial buildings where the cannabis was grown.

Mahuika pleaded guilty to three counts of cultivating cannabis and five personal dealing charges.

Through his lawyer, John Munro, Mahuika tried to get a term of home detention instead based on the "exceptional efforts" he had gone to address his addiction to cannabis by attending three drug rehabilitation courses.

Mahuika had worked all his life, became a qualified builder and ran his own business. He had recent employment as a tattoo artist.

Judge Hollister-Jones noted that while addiction was one of the main reasons Mahuika got involved, he also enjoyed the comraderie.

He declined to impose a sentence in the range of home detention.

Thomas Hoani

Thomas Hoani. Photo / Andrew Warner

One of the key workers who was trusted by the masterminds of a cannabis syndicate has escaped a jail term for his involvement.

Thomas Hoani, 31, is to serve a home detention sentence of 11 months after pleading guilty to three counts of cultivating cannabis.

Hoani has no previous convictions, had a stable address and was motivated to change.

Judge Hollister Jones said Hoani had a "significant involvement" as a worker in the syndicate and was trusted to transport the other workers in his van to Taupō and move the operation in his van to Rotorua.

"You were sold a dream and it was a hallow one," Judge Hollister Jones said.

"Essentially you were trying to get ahead and providing for your family and you saw this as something of a solution."

Judge Hollister-Jones reached an end sentence of two years' imprisonment which allowed him to consider home detention.

"I'm satisfied a lengthy sentence of home detention will hold you to account."

Hamiora Mason

Hamiora Mason. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hamiora Mason was recovering from back surgery when he was presented with an opportunity to grow cannabis on a massive scale.

The thought of having access to such large amounts of the drug, which he used to relieve pain, was like "Christmas", according to his lawyer Wiremu Te Are.

The 29-year-old was on ACC at the time. He pleaded guilty to three counts of cultivating cannabis.

Judge Hollister-Jones said the seriousness of Mason's offending was heightened given he went guarantor on the lease of one of the properties and put his name as a contact on one of the power accounts.

The judge declined a request to sentence him to home detention and instead delivered a sentence of two years and four months' imprisonment.

Charles Riritahi

Charles Riritahi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Charles Riritahi is a landscape apprentice and getting involved in growing cannabis was in a "strange way" consistent with his interests.

Riritahi was found in the harvesting room of the Taupō operation when the police busted the indoor operation.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Riritahi, who was now doing an apprenticeship in horticulture, enjoyed the work and he learnt a lot from it.

Riritahi pleaded guilty to three counts of cultivating cannabis. The court heard he got involved in smoking cannabis about age 12.

Judge Hollister-Jones didn't give him any discount for remorse as he told a report writer he knew what he did was stupid but he didn't regret it.

However, the judge said Riritahi had strong relationships and had overall potential, so he reduced the end sentence of two years and one months' imprisonment to a final sentence of 10 months and two weeks' home detention.

Trent Cochrane-Daniels

Trent Cochrane-Daniels. Photo / Andrew Warner

There was money to be made and Trent Cochrane-Daniels was happy to take the risk.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Cochrane-Daniels had seen his mother struggle and he wanted to provide a better life for his family.

But when he was found in the harvesting room when police terminated their undercover operation, Cochrane-Daniels' dream came to an end.

Since admitting three charges of cultivating cannabis, the 30-year-old has gone to great lengths to rehabilitate, including doing a drug rehabilitation course, continuing his involvement with Man Up and enrolling in Te Arawa Whanau Ora.

Judge Hollister-Jones stepped back on imposing a prison sentence and instead said he would serve home detention for the rest of the year - imposing a sentence of 10 months and two weeks' home detention.

Eddie Clarke

Eddie Clarke. Photo / Andrew Warner

A security worker employed by Visions of a Helping Hand has been given a sentence of home detention after his involvement in a cannabis-growing operation.

Eddie Clarke pleaded guilty to two counts of cultivating cannabis and the court heard his cannabis addiction was the main reason for his involvement.

He was considered a "worker" and had been involved in the operation for at least six months.

But the fact he had good employment and had high motivation for change - by enrolling in drug rehabilitation courses and the Man Up programme - the judge was willing to reduce a sentence of 18 months' imprisonment to eight months' home detention.

Judge Hollister-Jones said he realised his sentence might impact on his job, but he was confident his boss, Tiny Deane whom the judge described as being "very involved in this community", would help.

Jared Wepa

Jared Wepa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Of all the "boys" in front of Judge Hollister-Jones for sentencing for being involved in a large cannabis-growing operation, Jared Wepa's history was the best.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to nine months' home detention after pleading guilty to two charges of cultivating cannabis and unlawfully possessing four firearms and a large amount of ammunition.

After his arrest, Wepa took part in the Pūwhakamua Te Ao Māori programme and he was supported in court by the programme's leader, Billy Macfarlane.

Wepa read a letter of remorse to Judge Hollister-Jones and said the course had been "life-changing".

"I have found what has been missing in my life and that has been Te Ao Māori ... It has helped answer questions in my life."

He said he was embarrassed and ashamed to be in court and he promised to be a better role model for his family. He said he knew his offending impacted the community, particularly younger people.

Judge Hollister-Jones said: "I have sentenced all of you boys and you have been the best out of all of them ... I suspect you have got more to offer."

The judge said Wepa was described as doing well in education, sport and leadership and had a supportive family - so he now had a big responsibility.

"So today might be the end but it also might be the beginning."

Rima Selwyn

Rima Selwyn. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rima Selwyn was head boy at his secondary school, was a talented league player and musician and member of the Ratana Church.

Now, he's a convicted cannabis grower and is spending eight months on home detention after pleading guilty to two counts of cultivating cannabis.

Selwyn was 21 at the time of the offending and made an "extreme error" in judgment. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Selwyn grew up with poverty and poor living conditions, so much so he contracted rheumatic fever at age 10 and suffered until he was 20.

His education and leadership abilities were such, he was given a $12,000 scholarship for his first year at Auckland University but he didn't have the additional support needed to carry on.

He came back to Rotorua and in a low point in his life he was offered the opportunity to make money growing cannabis.

Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Jason Robinson is a good family man, worker, talented sportsman and had no previous convictions.

But his involvement in the Black Power gang has impacted a judge's opinion on whether he would reoffend.

"Only bad things come from an association with Black Power."

Robinson earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of cultivating cannabis and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 30-year-old allowed his name to be used on a power account for a Hamilton indoor growing property and when arrested, he was found to have a home-based hydroponic cannabis operation that had 30 plants.

Inside a wardrobe, police found a pump-action shot gun.

His lawyer, Andy Schulze, said Robinson's involvement with the gang was only out of respect for his deceased younger brother, who was also the owner of the firearm.

Schulze said Robinson had stepped back from the gang and his involvement wasn't integral to his wellbeing and existence.

Schulze described the operation as like a "cannabis ponzi scheme" and only the people at the top made the big money.

Judge Hollister-Jones noted Robinson was raised by a good family and he had excellent character references.

He sentenced him to 10 months' home detention.

Tumanako Waaka

Tumanako Waaka. Photo / Andrew Warner

A willingness to provide food on the table and home could be described as "quite noble".

Except Tumanako Waaka's actions were illegal.

Lawyer Scott Mills said the "odd collection" of men involved in the criminal offending showed a group of people who weren't normally before the court.

Mills told Judge Hollister-Jones Waaka most people before the court put their families last but in Waaka's case, he put them first.

"Yes, the way they have done it is illegal, but the motivation behind it is quite noble. Here we have young guys doing everything they can to put food on the table and putting a roof over their head ... It speaks highly of being meaningful members of the community.

"Your background was really tough and it's not hard to see why this was tempting."

He was sentenced to eight months' home detention.

The only person left to be sentenced is Tamihana Ruffell on a yet to be determined date.