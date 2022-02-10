Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Gang members jailed for attack on visitors at Rotorua thermal pools

5 minutes to read
Nikora O'Neill and Rangiteaorere Biddle appear in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Drunk, chanting gang slogans and intent on a fight, two men launched a terrifying attack on six Chinese visitors on a weekend mountain biking trip to Rotorua.

The Rotorua men, Rangiteorere Biddle and Nikora O'Neill,

