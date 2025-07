Whakatāne's Reid Rd is closed between Cross Rd and Awahou Rd after a two-vehicle crash.

Crash near Whakatāne seriously injures two, roads closed

A crash has seriously injured at least two people near Whakatāne.

Police said Reid Rd was closed between Cross Rd and Awahou Rd after a two-vehicle crash was reported about 8.30am.

“The road is completely blocked,” a statement said.

“Emergency services are on scene and attending to at least two serious injuries.