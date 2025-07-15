But the problem did not go away and they continued to sleep around the corner on Pukuatua St in the Salvation Army Store doorway.

The homeless also slept and congregated outside Visions of a Helping Hand on Pukuatua St, where they could get free breakfasts, showers and laundry services daily.

King said they wanted to move the problem out of the CBD, and got small sleeping pods and a caravan for a Village of Hope near Rotorua.

Two people had been sleeping there since last Wednesday and another three joined from Saturday. The area has toilets, power and running water.

They are driven to the site and their belongings are kept safe. King said at least two police-vetted Love Soup volunteers stayed overnight in the area to ensure they were safe.

One of the new sleeping pods set up for homeless people at a secret location.

They are taken back to the CBD during the day or are helped to other appointments, including seeking housing and employment opportunities.

King said they only helped those who wanted it.

She said the location was kept secret to remain safe from drug dealers and other unwanted visitors, and because they were dealing with compliance issues with the council.

She said they felt like they were “hiding from the council”, who she said appeared to be putting up roadblocks.

Homeless people and belongings on Pukuatua St this week. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The council told them in an email to seek consent or face enforcement action, King said.

She would not confirm if the homeless were still sleeping in the pods since the council warning but said the “streeties” were warm, dry and safe at night.

King said for the first time in a long time, they were having a good sleep and the difference in their attitudes was already noticed.

She said volunteers also fed those staying at the pods, on top of still providing 25 meals on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The sleeping pods are ventilated.

“I know people say ‘stop feeding the birds’ but we need to work with them because we need to get to know their needs.”

She said food was a way of building trust.

Some weren’t offered help as it risked their safety and those around them.

She said they had heard stories of drug dealers giving the homeless drugs, getting them into debt and taking all their benefit money or threatening them.

“The longer they are out there, the worse it is going to get.

Love Soup Rotorua manager Julie King.

“We are working at an emergency level and need buy-in from the likes of the council. It’s like a David versus Goliath situation.”

She said the time for endless hui was over, and action must be taken.

“It is very sad when you walk past them at night. I see that lady in the wheelchair all alone asleep between the shop doorways.”

She said some were hiding from domestic abuse and some were battling drug addictions and other issues like grief.

“Most people see them as vermin but they are people like us … The ones who are working with us are decent human beings and they are hurting.”

Homeless gather on Pukuatua St this week for free breakfast. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Jean-Paul Gaston, council district development group manager, said the council had a legal responsibility.

“When we became aware of plans to provide accommodation for rough sleepers we requested a meeting with the group to discuss this as no consent application had been received.”

He said the group had not shared any information about what they planned or were doing or where.

Gaston said the council advised that any type of accommodation required consent before starting operations and encouraged them to get this process under way.

“We are happy to continue working with them and will prioritise any meeting required to guide them through the consent processes.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Rotorua was fortunate to have a caring community with organisations like Love Soup helping those in need, but the council had a job to do.

“Unfortunately, we’ve experienced in the recent past that some solutions for homeless, although well-intentioned, have had unintended and severe consequences for our community and even those who are being helped, who were put in unsafe environments.”

She said the council had to ensure dwellings or buildings were legal, fit for purpose and not a health and safety risk.

She said it was a complex issue. The council was addressing it with urgency, and she had met with Government agency leaders to discuss solutions.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.