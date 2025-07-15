Advertisement
Rotorua homeless people moved to secret pod village; council chases consent application

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Some homeless people in Rotorua's CBD are being moved at night to non-consented sleeping pods. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Some of Rotorua’s homeless are being taken out of the CBD at night to a secret location to sleep in purpose-made pods.

But those behind the initiative, called a Village of Hope, say they feel like they are hiding from the Rotorua Lakes Council, which has told them to stop

