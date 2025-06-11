“Homelessness is not a moral failing; it is a complex social challenge that requires compassionate systemic solutions that uphold people’s dignity.”
Hoods believed the incident reinforced the need for council, police and agency collaboration, and a compassionate approach for “our most vulnerable community members”.
“We believe there are more innovative ways to address rough sleeping that centre on the needs and voices of those experiencing homelessness, and that includes advocating for approaches that preserve human dignity.”
Rotorua’s area commander, Inspector Herby Ngawhika, said the police role was to ensure council staff could conduct their work without incident and those trespassed remained safe.
“By and large, people moved away quickly and without incident.”
The operation followed one to remove people from a geothermal park.
Council active and engaged communities manager Rob Pitkethley told a meeting this month that the accumulation of people sleeping rough in Kuirau Park reached a point of “significant public concern”.
Police issued nine trespass notices there, and one person was later arrested for trespassing.
In a report to a meeting today, community safety director Mihikore Owens said “increasingly visible” homelessness in the CBD was driven by emergency housing facility closures and “prevailing economic pressures”.
Tents erected in Kuirau Park resulted in litter and “disorderly behaviour”.
Safe city guardians provided referrals to support services and encouraged behavioural change, but “behaviours did not improve”.