Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua homeless camp outside Salvation Army causing local business to lose money

Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read

The homeless camp outside the Salvation Army store on Rotorua's Amohia St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The homeless camp outside the Salvation Army store on Rotorua's Amohia St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Homeless people camped in Rotorua’s CBD are behaving like “dogs”, doing drugs and peeing on cars and in doorways with “bums in the air” says a local business owner.

They also say they have gone from earning $2000 a week to less than $400 because no one wants to walk

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post