They had mattresses set up in doorways and along the footpath, and there were suitcases and bags containing clothes and blankets stacked against the Salvation Army store wall.

One woman said she had been homeless and living in various emergency motels since 2018.

She said she did not want to stay there anymore because they were either “too paru and dirty” or there were too many rules – such as having a curfew or not being allowed visitors.

“I will not go in a motel, but if they get me a house I will go ... I would rather be here [on Amohia St] than in a motel.”

She said Visions of a Helping Hand on Pukuatua St offered free showers and laundry services, and had lockers for personal items.

She said the Salvation Army allowed them to stay in their doorways and gave them hot drinks.

She said a local food service delivered hot meals to Amohia St each night at 7pm, and other people gave chairs and blankets.

Another woman told the Rotorua Daily Post she had been living there for the last few days after being kicked out of her rental. She had not tried to get into emergency housing.

A man said he was in and out of prison and emergency motels.

But the nearby business owner, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said their weekly takings had dropped from about $2000 a week to $400 last week.

It plummeted to $100 on Thursday this week.

They said customers did not want to walk in the area anymore, and he could see them turning and walking the other way.

“People don’t want to see all that junk ... They pee on cars, pee on the front door ... They are just dogs.”

They witnessed them with their pants down and “bums in the air” behind cars parked on the street.

The business owner believed the homeless chose to be there because it meant they could keep their benefit money for drugs and alcohol.

In response, homeless people at the spot told the Daily Post those who slept there were well-behaved, but others who stopped there to visit sometimes were not.

They said they would be arrested if they urinated on cars, and were aware they were under council CCTV surveillance.

Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said the organisation did not remove people from outside their building.

“Where would anyone suggest they go? These are people who need shelter and support, and simply moving them on doesn’t solve the underlying problem.”

Hoods said many faced complex challenges.

In response to the business owner’s concerns, she said no one would be happy about this behaviour.

“This highlights the complexities faced by some of those sleeping rough each night. What will be beneficial is proper support and long-term solutions, not just displacement for whānau whom many are saying are a problem.”

Part of the makeshift homeless camp. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Visions of a Helping Hand said it had three showers, six commercial washing machines and four dryers available as part of its Mana Aroha Whare and Community Laundromat services on Pukuatua St.

It provided tea, coffee and biscuits.

“We understand the importance of maintaining hygiene and dignity, and our services help fulfil these basic needs for those who may otherwise have to face going without.”

Police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said he had met Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell earlier in the week to look at what bylaws were in place to stop people sleeping on the street.

“If the Salvation Army have allowed them to sleep in their doorways, they aren’t breaking any laws.”

Tapsell said no one should have to sleep on footpaths because there was help for those who wanted it.

She said housing, social support and financial help were available.

She has called for a meeting with the Salvation Army.

Tapsell said the council, through its City Guardians, did its best to help people.

“But long-lasting change will only be achieved through a co-ordinated response from all support agencies funded to address these issues, as well as people choosing to take up the help that’s available to them.”

A community meeting is being held on Monday, June 16, at The Hub Community Centre on Depot St at 6pm to discuss emergency shelter, community support and housing solutions.

