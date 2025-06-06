In response to the business owner’s concerns, she said no one would be happy about this behaviour.
“This highlights the complexities faced by some of those sleeping rough each night. What will be beneficial is proper support and long-term solutions, not just displacement for whānau whom many are saying are a problem.”
Visions of a Helping Hand said it had three showers, six commercial washing machines and four dryers available as part of its Mana Aroha Whare and Community Laundromat services on Pukuatua St.
It provided tea, coffee and biscuits.
“We understand the importance of maintaining hygiene and dignity, and our services help fulfil these basic needs for those who may otherwise have to face going without.”
“But long-lasting change will only be achieved through a co-ordinated response from all support agencies funded to address these issues, as well as people choosing to take up the help that’s available to them.”
A community meeting is being held on Monday, June 16, at The Hub Community Centre on Depot St at 6pm to discuss emergency shelter, community support and housing solutions.
