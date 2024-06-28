Mike Steiner of Steiners Interiors by Reputation said he had seen two tents in two days this week on the streets near his store on Pukuatua St and said it concerned him given his difficult history of having to deal with homeless people living nearby – including having to wash human faeces off a driveway with boiling water daily about three months ago.
His comments come after inner-city worker Ken Muller contacted the Rotorua Daily Post this week with a photograph of one of the tents saw early on Wednesday morning on Amohia St.
“I work in Haupapa St and previously have seen overnight sleepers on the street both in shop frontages and also on one occasion at the rear of our work,” Muller said.
“This is certainly the first time I’ve seen an actual tent pitched alongside a shopping trolley with their belongings.”
He said these were the types of people who volunteered for service clubs and fundraised for community groups.
“It is a great place to live and there are fabulous people here but a lot of them, unfortunately, have gone.”
He said he had long advocated for those who cared about Rotorua to come together to find a solution — not just politicians and those with leadership roles but members of the community who loved Rotorua and wanted to see it flourish.
What the mayor says
Tapsell said a footpath was no place for a tent.
“It’s disruptive to workers nearby and not a reflection of the top tourism destination we are.”
Tapsell said she had heard residents’ concerns about those choosing to sleep rough and loitering in shop fronts and the council was working alongside others, including police, to help people get in better situations.