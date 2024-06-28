Steiner said he was having a lot of difficulty about three months ago with homeless people camping in his doorway. They were also congregating in an empty section across the road.

He said he would come to work and find human faeces in the driveway beside his shop and said he would need to thoroughly clean and sterilise every day.

Mike Steiner, pictured in 2013. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika personally spoke to those causing the problems and the issue “seemed to go away”.

“I was very grateful because I did get help from authorities.”

Steiner said he was concerned when he saw the tents this week.

“I feel sorry for the people operating out of those buildings. My fear is this will become more common.”

He said millions had been spent in Rotorua on emergency housing motels and building new Kāinga Ora homes during the past three years.

“We should not have people homeless with the amount of money that’s been poured in Rotorua.”

He said he believed some people were “homeless by choice”.

“If they choose to live like this they need to be moved along because they shouldn’t impact the lives of others, and unfortunately, it is impacting us.”

He said his family had lived and worked in Rotorua their entire lives and loved the city for all its positives, including the lakes, the forest and the Rotorua Lakefront.

When out biking on Sundays, he said he often said to himself: “It doesn’t get any better than this, all of this on our doorstep.”

He said he feared some good people had already left Rotorua because they were tired of issues created by homelessness.

He said these were the types of people who volunteered for service clubs and fundraised for community groups.

“It is a great place to live and there are fabulous people here but a lot of them, unfortunately, have gone.”

He said he had long advocated for those who cared about Rotorua to come together to find a solution — not just politicians and those with leadership roles but members of the community who loved Rotorua and wanted to see it flourish.

What the mayor says

Tapsell said a footpath was no place for a tent.

“It’s disruptive to workers nearby and not a reflection of the top tourism destination we are.”

Tapsell said she had heard residents’ concerns about those choosing to sleep rough and loitering in shop fronts and the council was working alongside others, including police, to help people get in better situations.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Laura Smith

“We’re fortunate that in our country housing and other support and assistance is available. We do our best to encourage people to take up the services that are there to help them.”

She said the council had been advocating for and investing in a range of improvements to decrease social issues in Rotorua and improve community safety.

“We’ve seen great progress already and will keep working with community partners to continue this.”

Camping in the city: The rules

Camping in areas not set aside for that purpose was not allowed without permission under Rotorua Lakes Council’s general bylaw.

It also banned leaving any material or thing in a public place that could obstruct public right of passage.

The maximum fine for breaking the rules was $5000.

Council community safety and regulatory services director Mihikore Owen said the council was aware of people sleeping in tents in the central city.

She said Safe City Guardians were working with those people to try to connect them with support services and advise of sites where camping was allowed.

“Trespassing them is always a last resort.”

She said the council was working with agencies that provided social services to find solutions for dealing with those types of situations.

Rotorua Lakes Council community safety and regulatory services director Mihikore Owen (left) and Rotorua area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika. Photo / Laura Smith

Ngawhika said rough sleeping or being homeless were not criminal offences.

“Police are called from time to time to deal with issues around matters involving public disorder or complaints about antisocial behaviour.”

He said police were continuing to work alongside other agencies and community groups who were better placed to provide support and solutions.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.