Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust's income for the year ending June 2022 was more than double the previous financial year's. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua social services provider that looks after the homeless and released prisoners more than doubled its income to just over $5 million in one financial year.

Most of the trust’s income ($4.66m) came from government contracts. In that year, the trust spent just over $1m on security for emergency housing.

According to its financial report to Charities Services, Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust’s income was $5.25m for the year ending June 30, 2022, compared to just over $2m the year before.

The trust declared its accumulated funds as of June 2022 totalled just over $1.79m. This figure included a $959,284 net surplus for the 2022 financial year.

The largest trust expenses during that period included wages and salaries ($1.82m) and “Security - Emergency Housing” on which the trust spent $1.07m.

Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust chief executive Israel Hawkins said the trust was proud of the work done in 2022.

“We successfully supported people to progress out of emergency housing and into rental or boarding accommodation,” Hawkins told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Hawkins said in the 2022 financial year the trust also helped people out of homelessness, find employment and complete budgeting, parenting and driving programmes.

“These are all outcomes that support people to be confident, to lead more self-sustaining and financially stable lives, and be contributing members of our community,” Hawkins said.

“In relation to our emergency housing mahi, we work with families directly to take a holistic view of their specific circumstances to provide housing solutions and support, including equipping them with the relevant tools and information to get ahead.

“Once our clients are successful in securing a rental property, we support them for a further 12 weeks to help them settle into their­­ new home.”

Hawkins said the impact of Covid-19, increasing costs of living and other social challenges have meant increasing numbers of families needed emergency housing in the last financial year.

“Our contracts with the likes of MHUD (Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) increased as a result and are a direct reflection of the escalating community support that was required at that time. The same is true of the additional costs required to support these services, such as security.”

Hawkins said emergency housing should only ever be a temporary stop on the way to a safe and sustainable housing solution.

“After covering our operating costs, any leftover revenue is reinvested in the trust to develop and deliver wider programmes to support whānau to achieve great outcomes.”

The trust’s financial report, filed on March 30 and released publicly last month, was originally due on December 30. Hawkins cited Covid-19′s effect on the trust board’s calendar as the reason for the delay.

Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust chief executive officer Israel Hawkins in 2016. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development contracts with the trust in the year to June 2022 had the highest value, earning the trust an income of over $2m.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development general manager partnerships and performance William Barris said that in the year to June 2022, the trust was contracted to provide transitional housing, help for individuals and families at risk of losing their tenancy and emergency housing support services to motels.

“The services include wraparound support, including from social workers and mental health clinicians, and educational programmes for children and the assurance of 24/7 onsite management.”

Barris said since June 2022 the trust still held “a number of contracts” with the ministry.

“They are one of three providers in Rotorua who support the contracted emergency housing.”

Barris said the trust was also recently registered as a community housing provider through the Community Housing Regulatory Authority.

“[This] will make them eligible to deliver public housing in the future.”

The Ministry of Social Development’s contracts to the trust to June 2022 totalled $1,300,782.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) regional commissioner Mike Bryant said in the period to June 2022 the Ministry’s Bay of Plenty branch held contracts with Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust to provide emergency housing navigation services, emergency housing support, mentor services, employment and youth services.

“Since June 2022, [the contracts for] emergency housing support, and mentor services contracts have ended,” Bryant said.

“Currently the MSD Bay of Plenty region holds contracts with [the trust] to provide Māori Whanau in Employment and youth services. Te Wera has also been contracted to run a series of Ready to Rent courses in the region between 1 September and 30 June 2023.”





The Department of Corrections paid the trust $436,930 in the 2022 financial year.

Department of Corrections reintegration and housing general manager Rebecca Barson said the trust provided three services for people released from prison.

“We follow robust processes to contract any service in line with the New Zealand Government procurement frameworks, and we meet with the trust on a regular basis to discuss and assure service delivery,” Barson said.

“As a reintegration service provider, they have consistently achieved positive outcomes for the people using their services.”

Barson said the trust supported people after imprisonment to find stable accommodation and employment, reconnect with whānau and understand their cultural identity.



