Two Lotto players from Taupō and Auckland have each won $500,000 with Lotto first division.
Both winning tickets were sold on MyLotto for last night’s live draw.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.
Winning second division tickets were also sold in Tauranga, Whakatāne and Hamilton - each winning $15,914. The tickets were sold at Sai Baba Foodmarket in Hamilton, Bureta Superette in Tauranga and Pak‘nSave Whakatāne.
Twenty-one players won nationwide with five also winning Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,551.
The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Countdown Ōrewa, Hunters Plaza Lotto in Auckland, Countdown Pukekohe South, Rangiora New World Supermarket and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto - Northland
Pak’nSave Kaitaia - Kaitaia
Countdown Ōrewa (+PB) - Ōrewa
Pak‘nSave Silverdale - Silverdale
Highpoint Temptations Lotto - Auckland
Hunters Plaza Lotto (+PB) - Auckland
MyLotto (x3) (+PB) - Auckland
Countdown Pukekohe South (+PB) - Pukekohe
Sai Baba Foodmarket - Hamilton
Bureta Superette - Tauranga
Pak‘nSave Whakatāne - Whakatāne
MyLotto - Taranaki
Four Square Cape View - Haumoana
New World Masterton - Masterton
MyLotto - West Coast
Greymouth New World - Greymouth
Rangiora New World Supermarket (+PB) - Rangiora
MyLotto - Christchurch
MyLotto - Southland