Two Lotto players from Taupō and Auckland have each won $500,000 with Lotto first division.

Both winning tickets were sold on MyLotto for last night’s live draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Winning second division tickets were also sold in Tauranga, Whakatāne and Hamilton - each winning $15,914. The tickets were sold at Sai Baba Foodmarket in Hamilton, Bureta Superette in Tauranga and Pak‘nSave Whakatāne.

Twenty-one players won nationwide with five also winning Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,551.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Countdown Ōrewa, Hunters Plaza Lotto in Auckland, Countdown Pukekohe South, Rangiora New World Supermarket and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Northland

Pak’nSave Kaitaia - Kaitaia

Countdown Ōrewa (+PB) - Ōrewa

Pak‘nSave Silverdale - Silverdale

Highpoint Temptations Lotto - Auckland

Hunters Plaza Lotto (+PB) - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) (+PB) - Auckland

Countdown Pukekohe South (+PB) - Pukekohe

Sai Baba Foodmarket - Hamilton

Bureta Superette - Tauranga

Pak‘nSave Whakatāne - Whakatāne

MyLotto - Taranaki

Four Square Cape View - Haumoana

New World Masterton - Masterton

MyLotto - West Coast

Greymouth New World - Greymouth

Rangiora New World Supermarket (+PB) - Rangiora

MyLotto - Christchurch

MyLotto - Southland