Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Contracted Rotorua emergency housing motels to reduce to seven

Kelly Makiha
By
6 mins to read
The motels being exited from contracted emergency housing. Clockwise from top left, Midway Motel, Emerald Spa, Tuscany Villas, Malones Motel. Photos / Kelly Makiha

The motels being exited from contracted emergency housing. Clockwise from top left, Midway Motel, Emerald Spa, Tuscany Villas, Malones Motel. Photos / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua residents say it’s time to “take back Fenton St” as Government contracts to house homeless people end for four more motels.

Seven more contracted motels throughout Rotorua will remain until the end

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prioritising locals in new houses

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locals react

Mayor Tania Tapsell responds

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post