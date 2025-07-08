Johnson’s sister, Natika Matthews, told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning it was the third time the flowers had been set alight in the past two weeks, but last night’s attack was the worst.
“It is horrible and disrespectful and in Māori culture, especially here in Rotorua, that is classed as being tapu. When you take something away from people who have passed, that is tapu and you will have bad luck.”
She said Johnson had been cremated but he hadn’t been laid to rest at an urupā yet, so the memorial on Edmund Rd was all they had.
Riki Ronald Edward Lum, 31, from Hamilton, will appear in the High Court at Rotorua on Friday charged with Johnson’s manslaughter.
The second man, who has been granted interim name suppression, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of manslaughter, and unrelated charges of possession of a shotgun, cultivating cannabis and receiving various Makita tools valued at $5000.
He will reappear in the Rotorua District Court on Monday.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.