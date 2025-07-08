Johnson’s sister, Natika Matthews, told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning it was the third time the flowers had been set alight in the past two weeks, but last night’s attack was the worst.

“It is horrible and disrespectful and in Māori culture, especially here in Rotorua, that is classed as being tapu. When you take something away from people who have passed, that is tapu and you will have bad luck.”

She said Johnson had been cremated but he hadn’t been laid to rest at an urupā yet, so the memorial on Edmund Rd was all they had.

Paige Johnson, 24, died following an alleged hit-and-run on Edmund Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

She said some of Johnson’s friends were disabled and didn’t understand his death.

“This was one way of showing them that Paige is not here.”

She said family members were attending to the memorial each day to clean it and make sure it wasn’t a disturbance for road users.

During the past two weeks they had noticed the tops of the flowers were burnt. For that reason, family members had been watering the tops of the flowers to keep them damp to help prevent fire.

A flower tribute for Paige Johnson who was killed after an alleged hit and run was destroyed in fire last night. Photo / Supplied

Among the items stolen last night were small hand-crafted shoes and a hat, a crafted can and a small butterfly.

Matthews said she had no idea who would do such a thing - whether it was malicious or acts of vandalism from bored school children.

“This was one way of not being sad anymore and going there was a way of releasing it. It was our little outlet.”

Some of the burnt flowers were replaced early this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said they were determined not to let the actions of others destroy their place of remembrance.

“Paige’s family and friends are very stubborn and we will keep replacing it no matter what.”

Matthews bought new flowers first thing this morning and replaced them at the site.

Two men face charges relating to Johnson’s death.

Riki Ronald Edward Lum, 31, from Hamilton, will appear in the High Court at Rotorua on Friday charged with Johnson’s manslaughter.

The second man, who has been granted interim name suppression, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of manslaughter, and unrelated charges of possession of a shotgun, cultivating cannabis and receiving various Makita tools valued at $5000.

He will reappear in the Rotorua District Court on Monday.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.