A man accused of causing the death of Paige Johnson (inset) in Rotorua has appeared in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

A 31-year-old Hamilton man accused of causing the death of deaf and blind cancer survivor Paige Johnson in a Rotorua hit-and-run has made his first appearance in court.

Riki Ronald Edward Lum appeared in the Hamilton District Court just after 3pm today before Judge Garry Collin, facing three charges.

According to charge sheets obtained by the Herald, Rotorua Police allege Lum caused Johnson’s death by driving a motorcycle dangerously, thereby committing manslaughter.

Police also accused Lum of failing to render assistance after the incident and driving while disqualified for a third time.

The maximum penalty for the manslaughter charge is life imprisonment.