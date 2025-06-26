Police arrested Lum at a Hamilton address on Wednesday.
Lum’s defence lawyer Fraser King did not seek bail.
No plea was entered. Lum’s supporters were among the 12 people in the public gallery.
“Love you, babe,” one woman said as Lum was led away.
Johnson, 24, died three days after he was allegedly struck by a motorcyclist as he tried to cross Edmund Rd in Rotorua after going to Four Square Edmund Road on June 15.
Police alleged a motorcyclist overtook a car stopped at the pedestrian crossing before colliding with Johnson, then did a 180-degree turn and drove past him lying on the road before driving off.
Johnson suffered brain cancer as a youngster and had recently found independence by moving into a rental by himself, his family said.
A large team of police combed the Western Heights area after the incident and a public appeal involving the release of several CCTV images followed, along with descriptions of a suspect and bike.
Lum is next scheduled to appear in the High Court at Rotorua on July 11.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.