Paige Johnson manslaughter-accused Riki Lum appears in Hamilton court

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

A man accused of causing the death of Paige Johnson (inset) in Rotorua has appeared in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

A man accused of causing the death of Paige Johnson (inset) in Rotorua has appeared in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Ben Fraser

A 31-year-old Hamilton man accused of causing the death of deaf and blind cancer survivor Paige Johnson in a Rotorua hit-and-run has made his first appearance in court.

Riki Ronald Edward Lum appeared in the Hamilton District Court just after 3pm today before Judge Garry Collin, facing three charges.

According

