More rain is on the way with weather watches issued for Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

MetService said today a front over the Tasman Sea spreads onto New Zealand this week bringing heavy rain to northern and western parts of the North and South Islands.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, between 1pm Friday and 5am Saturday, and for Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato from 9am Friday to 2am Saturday.

MetService said there was moderate confidence that the rain would reach warning criteria in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.