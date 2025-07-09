Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty and Rotorua weather: MetService issues latest heavy rain watch for Friday

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read

MetService Severe Weather 9-11 July. Video / MetService

More rain is on the way with weather watches issued for Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

MetService said today a front over the Tasman Sea spreads onto New Zealand this week bringing heavy rain to northern and western parts of the North and South Islands.

A heavy rain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post