Rotorua’s community spirit was on full display at the third annual Kick for a Cause event that brought together well-known locals for an afternoon of friendly football for a good cause.
The charity football event at Ngongotaha Football Club on March 16 had more than 50 players take to the pitch for two exhibition matches to raise funds for Rotorua’s Salvation Army, a statement from organisers said.
Thirteen goals were scored across the games, with the Salvation Army raising just over $12,500 in cash and canned goods to support their vital foodbank services.
Rotorua Salvation Army community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods said they were immensely grateful.
”This will go towards our choice-model supermarket, meaning we can provide kai to those in our community who really need it.
For Alan Cobby, one of the event organisers, this community spirit was the ultimate highlight.
”The whole day had such a positive vibe and feel. The players embraced the spirit of it – giving it their all for a great cause, but never taking it too seriously and having a lot of fun on the field.
“The crowd was with them and got behind it, creating an amazing atmosphere and sense of community,” Cobby said.
Attendees were treated to a tightly contested men’s match at 1pm.
Izon Epiha scored the opening goal for the Crimson Crushers before adding a second to his name in the second half.
eCommerce manager Rich Barter also found the back of the net, but the Golden Oldies kept pace thanks to a standout performance from David Elliott, who scored a hat-trick to take the game to a penalty shootout.
The Golden Oldies claimed the victory, with former Rotorua Boys’ High School deputy head boy Luke Westrupp, Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes and a young tamariki spontaneously drawn from the crowd all converting their penalties.
Rotorua Daily Post reporter Laura Smith scored the opening goal for the Maroon Maidens less than 10 minutes into the women’s match, with local business owner Rachel McRae soon following suit to secure an early lead.
The Golden Strikers answered back, with Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust chief executive Jacqueline Pointon adding to the tally.
A late equaliser from teacher Anneka Voss set the stage for a thrilling finish but community leader Faustinah Ndlovu had the final say, slotting the decisive goal in the last 10 minutes to seal a 4-3 victory for the Maroon Maidens.
For those unable to attend in person, the event was filmed and streamed live online by the event’s sponsor and broadcaster, Local Gecko Productions.
The match also provided a valuable hands-on learning experience for a team of young camera operators currently developing their skills through Local Gecko’s media training initiative.
”From our perspective, this event was a no-brainer as we are committed to service at the community level. Couple the opportunity to use our young team, most of which are in some sort of media training. We’re passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers,” said the media production company’s co-director, Mike Miller.
This year’s event was made possible thanks to more than 150 locals – including players, coaches, sponsors, suppliers, and volunteers.
Through this event and previous editions in Rotorua and Hamilton, Kick for a Cause Charitable Trust has now raised more than $30,000 for the Salvation Army.
Organisers have extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported the event series.