“It was such a fun day getting amongst the community, a massive thank you to everyone who put money into the buckets on the day, and to all the businesses in Rotorua who sponsored a player.

“This continuous support means the world to us.”

Kick for a Cause charity football match at the Ngongotaha Football Club in Rotorua. Photo / Grace Klava

The largest crowd to date – an estimated 300 people – turned up to cheer on the players, bringing handmade banners and chanting.

For Alan Cobby, one of the event organisers, this community spirit was the ultimate highlight.

”The whole day had such a positive vibe and feel. The players embraced the spirit of it – giving it their all for a great cause, but never taking it too seriously and having a lot of fun on the field.

“The crowd was with them and got behind it, creating an amazing atmosphere and sense of community,” Cobby said.

Attendees were treated to a tightly contested men’s match at 1pm.

Izon Epiha scored the opening goal for the Crimson Crushers before adding a second to his name in the second half.

Kick for a Cause charity football match at the Ngongotaha Football Club in Rotorua. Photo / Grace Klava

eCommerce manager Rich Barter also found the back of the net, but the Golden Oldies kept pace thanks to a standout performance from David Elliott, who scored a hat-trick to take the game to a penalty shootout.

The Golden Oldies claimed the victory, with former Rotorua Boys’ High School deputy head boy Luke Westrupp, Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes and a young tamariki spontaneously drawn from the crowd all converting their penalties.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Laura Smith scored the opening goal for the Maroon Maidens less than 10 minutes into the women’s match, with local business owner Rachel McRae soon following suit to secure an early lead.

The Golden Strikers answered back, with Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust chief executive Jacqueline Pointon adding to the tally.

A late equaliser from teacher Anneka Voss set the stage for a thrilling finish but community leader Faustinah Ndlovu had the final say, slotting the decisive goal in the last 10 minutes to seal a 4-3 victory for the Maroon Maidens.

For those unable to attend in person, the event was filmed and streamed live online by the event’s sponsor and broadcaster, Local Gecko Productions.

The match also provided a valuable hands-on learning experience for a team of young camera operators currently developing their skills through Local Gecko’s media training initiative.

”From our perspective, this event was a no-brainer as we are committed to service at the community level. Couple the opportunity to use our young team, most of which are in some sort of media training. We’re passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers,” said the media production company’s co-director, Mike Miller.

Kick for a Cause charity football match at the Ngongotaha Football Club in Rotorua. Photo / Grace Klava

This year’s event was made possible thanks to more than 150 locals – including players, coaches, sponsors, suppliers, and volunteers.

Through this event and previous editions in Rotorua and Hamilton, Kick for a Cause Charitable Trust has now raised more than $30,000 for the Salvation Army.

Organisers have extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported the event series.

They look forward to delivering Rotorua’s fourth annual event in early 2026, and would welcome expressions of interest from anyone who might like to be involved.