Local identities will lace up their boots and go head-to-head on the football field as Rotorua’s annual charity football event returns.
Drawing inspiration from the global celebrity football match Soccer Aid, the whānau-friendly fundraiser Kick for a Cause will bring together four teams of prominent personalities for an afternoon of social football at Ngongotahā Football Club on April 7.
A statement from organisers today said all proceeds and donations from the event would go to Rotorua’s Salvation Army, helping it to provide food packages and other vital support to vulnerable Kiwis.
The men’s game kicks off at 1pm and includes Winter Olympian Ben Sandford, Rotorua Boys’ High School co-deputy head boy Luke Westrupp and White Tiger owner Sam Bryant.
BurgerFuel franchise owner Ashleigh Nairn, Miss Teen Super Model New Zealand Riley Roebuck and senior solicitor Melissa Chester will feature in the women’s game at 2.30pm.
Co-organiser Chantelle Cobby said each team featured returning players from last year but, for many, Kick for a Cause would mark their football debuts.
“Although nerves are high among the identities, so is the excitement,” Cobby said in the statement.
“Most have chosen to get involved as they see it as a unique opportunity to make a difference for local whānau.”
Five experienced players will feature in each team, with each game lasting 60 minutes.
The games are open to spectators, with entry by koha, or donation of a non-perishable food item, all of which will be donated to the Salvation Army.
Food stalls, kids’ activities and raffles will be on offer throughout the day and spot prizes will be up for grabs for the most enthusiastic spectators.
A website has also been set up to allow those who can’t make it on the day to get behind the cause.
Details:
- What: Kick for a Cause Rotorua
- When: Sunday, April 7, from 12.30pm
- Where: Ngongotahā Football Club on Stembridge Rd
Players (more to be included):
- Abbie Proudley, senior partner business at BNZ
- Andrew Wilson, CEO of RotoruaNZ
- Annie Canning, owner and director of Canning
- Ashleigh Nairn, franchise owner at BurgerFuel Fairy Springs
- Ben Sandford, Winter Olympian, world champion and lawyer
- Brooke Wood, real estate agent
- Carley Rivers, team leader and property manager at Ray White
- Cecile Whelan, employer advocate at the Rotorua Business Chamber
- Christian Walmsley, BurgerFuel Fairy Springs store manager in training
- Clinton Butler, general manager of Arikikapakapa
- Craig Wilson, chief Executive of Kilwell Fibrelab
- Crispian Stewart, team manager at EVES Real Estate Rotorua
- Darcee Manuirirangi, choreographer at Rotorua HipHop/Dance
- David Elliott, team leader for Stats NZ
- Deryck Shaw MNZM, founding director of APR Consultants
- Erena Mikaere, professional netballer
- Faustinah Ndlovu, community leader
- Gareth Cunliffe, principal of Otonga Primary
- Hamish Falconer, First National real estate agent
- Hinei Taute, principal of Lynmore Primary
- Israel Hawkins, director of WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust
- Jacky James, managing partner at the Shine Collective
- Jessica Cathro, technology educator at the Ministry of Inspiration
- Jev Basical, Miss Multicultural Rotorua 2022
- Julz Parry, sales consultant and business owner of iSell Property
- Karize Strydom Smith, assistant headteacher
- Kaycie O’Connor, communications and strategy manager at Rotorua Trust
- Luke Westrupp, co-deputy head boy and academic captain at Rotorua Boys’ High
- Melissa Chester, senior solicitor at Holland Beckett Law
- Nick Chater, Rotorua Lakes Community Board
- Norm Rahiri, content manager at Heat FM
- Pareuruora Rangirangi, Miss Rotorua 2023
- Paul Stewart, investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners
- Rajind Seneviratne, Welcoming Communities co-ordinator at Rotorua Lakes High School
- Riley Roebuck, Miss Teen Super Model New Zelaand
- Sam Bryant, owner of White Tiger and Silk Road Rotorua
- Siobhan Terry, para-athlete
- Vernei Mullen, Healthy Active Learning adviser at Sport Bay of Plenty
- Vijo Madappilly Jose, founder of QualGroup
- Supplied content