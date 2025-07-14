The Baywide rugby finals are on this weekend. Photo / 123rf

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bay of Plenty club rugby: Whakarewarewa to host Tauranga Sports in Premier men’s final

The Baywide rugby finals are on this weekend. Photo / 123rf

Three of the four teams that hosted Baywide semifinals on Saturday disappointed their home crowds when they failed to progress to next weekend’s finals.

Whakarewarewa will be aiming to end the Western Bay of Plenty domination of the Baywide Premier competition, which dates back to 2006, when Whaka last won the Baywide crown.

On Saturday, the top qualifiers were at home at Puarenga Park in Rotorua against Greerton Marist.

In what was described as a hard-fought battle, Whaka emerged triumphant, 25-17.

Meanwhile, Tauranga Sports opened the scoring against Te Puke Sports at Murray Salt Stadium with a converted try 12 minutes into the match.