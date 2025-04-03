The Alpin Motel on Sala St and Pohutu Lodge on Meade St - both in Whakarewarewa - will close by the end of June, and the Geneva Motel on Fenton St will close by the end of July.

They were among the seven motels for which the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development successfully sought a 12-month resource consent extension to keep using until the end of this year.

Pohutu Lodge. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The news of their closure for emergency housing motels has been welcomed, especially for the tourist attractions in the Whakarewarewa area.

Contracted emergency housing prioritises families with children, young people, and people with disabilities and is run by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development with support from wrap-around social services.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced this week the three motels had been served notice to cease operation for emergency housing.

He said it was a deliberate effort to remove the two motels in the tourist area near Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village.

Whakarewarewa general manager Dr Tanya Robinson’s submission on the resource consent last year detailed the tourism business’ experience operating near emergency housing, saying workers and visitors were often unsafe when arriving and leaving the village and its carpark was used for illegal activity including drug use, toileting, drug dealing and prostitution.

Potaka said they had listened to the community concerns.

“We campaigned on ending the use of our city’s motels like this and restoring Rotorua’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.”

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka. Photo / NZME

Potaka said the Government had in the past year instructed government agencies to stop sending homeless people to Rotorua for emergency motels, reduced emergency housing motels from 13 to soon-to-be three and given first priority to local people for Kāinga Ora houses as they became available.

He said their figures showed the number of households in emergency housing had reduced from 177 in February 2024 to 69 in February 2025.

“The Government will continue to operate the remaining three contracted emergency housing motels to support those in the community with a housing need, while identifying alternative housing options for them.”

Potaka said they planned to stop all new referrals into the remaining motels by June 15, in line with the resource consent conditions.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the reduction was a “great win” for Rotorua.

“We’ve fought really hard to see this legacy issue ended and are grateful the Government has prioritised this, especially in Whakarewarewa, and fixed poor processes that allowed people from out of town into these emergency housing motels.”

Geneva Motel on Fenton St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

She said they were also addressing the cause of homelessness and the need for more affordable housing.

“This remains a top priority for our council and we continue to unlock land and opportunities for new homes to be built.”

She said the Government was investing and partnering with Rotorua organisations and iwi to build houses, which would also support many local jobs and industries during a tough financial time.

“Looking to the future we also encourage these motel owners to take the opportunity through income earned to upgrade and reopen quality tourism motels again for the millions of visitors to Rotorua each year.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he expected all emergency housing motels to be closed “long before” the end of the year.

“The most important part of the reduction of homeless numbers in Rotorua has been stopping people from being sent to Rotorua by Government agencies. We now get to rebuild our reputation as one of the most attractive places in New Zealand to visit.”

Restore Rotorua chairman Trevor Newbrook. Photo / Andrew Warner

Restore Rotorua chairman Trevor Newbrook said his lobby group had worked hard to reduce emergency housing motels and it was pleasing to see those around tourist attractions were being given the priority.

“We can return Rotorua to the tourist town it used to be instead of what Fenton St was. We know from the resource consent hearings the Whakarewarewa Village and Te Puia tourist attractions have had quite a few issues. So it’s good for tourist operations and residents in those areas.”

Tim Cossar from Te Puia and Robinson from Whakarewarewa Village were approached for comment.

Rotorua Golf Club general manager Clinton Butler said he wasn’t in Rotorua when there was a proliferation of emergency housing motels, but said it would be great for their golf course, at the top end of Fenton St, if the motels were reverted to quality accommodation suppliers for visitors.

“If there’s a positive environment for people to come and stay, there’s bound to be the odd golfer among them who will want to come and play.”

