He aimed to have a decision before the current consents expired on December 15.
The original consents were granted in 2022 for 13 motels.
Hill heard over the three days how the ministry believed the consents should be granted, how Rotorua Lakes Council agreed with strict conditions, and how most submitters wanted either all or specific consents to be denied.
Key themes revolved around how motel residents impacted neighbouring residents, iwi and businesses and how the ministry planned to stop using the motels.
In the council’s right of reply, consultant planner Craig Batchelar said it still believed there was a need for contracted emergency housing for another year with no suitable alternatives readily available now.
Its overall opinion had not changed.
Batchelar noted the different views.
“The degree of concern expressed by submitters opposing the applications is acknowledged against a backdrop of poorly executed delivery of emergency housing policy for Rotorua motels and consequences that have followed for many in the community over a number of years and transitioning out.”
He said the Resource Management Act was inefficient at addressing complex social issues.
“I’ve confirmed with [the] council that a hard line has been drawn on this and that all hotel operators are on notice that regulatory requirements under the RMA and the Building Act must be admitted in all cases into the future.”
The council would provide specific recommendations for conditions.
A condition that surrounding residents be able to meet in person with emergency housing motel providers to discuss the level of engagement they wanted was suggested.
The ministry put forward a possible condition that it provide a quarterly report on its consents and exit strategy to the community liaison group. The group’s members include ministry, motel, council, iwi and community representatives.
Ministry legal counsel Nick Whittington said the organisation was aware of the effects on the community and acknowledged the stress that came with process participation.
He opposed the view lobby group Restore Rotorua legal counsel Mai Chen expressed that the ministry approach was to shame members of the public against the consents.
Contracted emergency housing prioritises families/whānau with children, young people, and people with disabilities. It also can include kuia, kaumātua, and elderly individuals. It includes wrap-around support.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
