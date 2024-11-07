Independent commissioner David Hill is considering the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s applications to Rotorua Lakes Council to keep operating the seven motels for up to another year after 13 motel resource consents granted in 2022 expire in December.
All but one of the 37 submitters oppose the applications.
Contracted emergency housing prioritises families/whānau with children, young people, and people with disabilities. It also can include kuia, kaumātua, and elderly individuals. It includes wrap-around support.
On day three of the hearing, representatives of Whakarewarewa – The Living Māori Village argued three nearby motels should not be granted an extension.
The Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao people of the geothermal village have welcomed visitors to learn about their way of life for more than 200 years.
Village general manager Tanya Robinson said she did not believe the impact to tourism had been minor.
She acknowledged her experiences differed to others. “I understood for some it has been a four-year journey … these concerns should not be minimised.”
Elliott said she witnessed crime and antisocial behaviour in areas of the city without emergency housing motels.
The hearing will end on Thursday and Hill expected to have a decision in three or four weeks.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.