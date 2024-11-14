Trevor Newbrook is known in Rotorua as chairman of the Restore Rotorua lobby group, which campaigns against the proliferation of emergency housing motels in the city.
On Thursday, Gardiner, of Rotorua stood before Judge Joanne Wickliffe in the Rotorua District Court and was sentenced after admitting two counts of receiving stolen property and an unrelated charge of possessing an offensive weapon. The receiving charges related to property taken from the Newbrooks’ home and another burgled Sumner St home.
The Crown earlier withdrew burglary and arson charges relating to the Newbrooks’ home.
Judge Wickliffe said it was “plainly commercial offending on a significant scale” and given Gardiner was selling the stolen property within hours of the house being burgled and destroyed, and indicated she had a “close connection” to whoever committed the burglaries.
In sentencing Gardiner to 16 months’ prison, Judge Wickliffe said she was impressed with Gardiner’s rehabilitation efforts while remanded in custody since March.
“There is a huge emotional toll, stress and trauma caused by you being in possession and trying to sell our personal property, items of both our late mother’s jewellery, many of Rosemary’s treasured items and many things that have so much emotional and personal value to us.
“This has been a total invasion of our lives and something we will never completely get over.”
The judge’s sentencing
Judge Wickcliffe said the stolen mere held significant spiritual meaning.
“If I were a burglar or a receiver, I wouldn’t touch one.”
She said Gardiner’s stint in custody was a “real wake-up call”.
Gardiner told a report writer she had been in an abusive relationship, was “running with the wrong crowd”, and had no support from her “so-called friends” while in jail.
Her mother died when she was young, she only saw her father about once a year and had an 8-year-old son living in Australia.
“It is sad to read … you, basically as a Māori woman, don’t have the usual large family around you,” Judge Wickcliffe said.
The judge said Gardiner worked her way up to a position of responsibility in prison and ran an informal support group to help uplift other prisoners.
Judge Wickliffe’s starting point of two-and-a-half years in prison was discounted 45% because of Gardiner’s guilty plea and mitigating factors including “exceptional” rehabilitation efforts.
“You have got promise, you have got skills and I think once you have got out of prison you are going to do very, very well.”
On each charge of receiving stolen property Gardiner was convicted and sentenced to 16 months prison, to be served concurrently. She was convicted and discharged for possession of a weapon, namely a knife and baseball bat, and her court fines of $590 were wiped.