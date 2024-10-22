But according to many submitters, too much damage has already been done to Rotorua and the motels should stop operating when the current consents expire.

Whakarewarewa is a geothermal village on the fringes of Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village general manager Dr Tanya Robinson’s submission detailed the tourism business’ experience operating near emergency housing on Meade St, Sala St and Fenton St.

She said kaimahi (workers) and manuhiri (visitors) were often unsafe when arriving and leaving the village and its carpark was used for illegal activity including drug use, toileting solids, drug dealing and prostitution.

“The unsanitary and biologically unsafe refuse that is left behind frequently is a danger to our villagers, staff and visitors.”

Robinson said staff had regularly been confronted by drug users or by people displaying inappropriate or threatening behaviour.

Visitors were often confused about accommodation and viewed Rotorua as unsafe.

“We observe that they depart earlier than they would otherwise do and do not stay overnight.”

A submission on behalf of Rotorua hotel general managers representing 11 hotels said providing housing solutions was important, but they believed using motels posed a significant and long-term risk to the wellbeing of the community, their businesses and Rotorua’s reputation.

Fenton St in Rotorua in 2022. Photo / Andrew Warner

The hotel managers said they feared more extensions and urged the council to ensure the ministry had a comprehensive exit strategy.

The submission said the rise in crime, theft, drug abuse, alcohol abuse and domestic violence had created an unsafe environment for residents, visitors and business operators.

“This concentration of at-risk individuals without adequate support services is exacerbating the situation and leading to widespread concerns about public safety.”

The submission said they had seen more violence towards guests, car thefts and burglaries on their premises. They had also experienced drunken and disorderly conduct and people defecating in their carparks.

Reynold Macpherson on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers chairman Reynold Macpherson described emergency housing motels as a “failed experiment” in Rotorua.

His seven-page submission was summarised by asking the commissioner to decline all consent applications and recognise granting consents in 2022 “exacerbated social issues” in Rotorua. He asked the current system be dismantled and a new approach developed that included supporting alternative housing solutions.

Individuals - some living near the motels - also submitted in opposition.

Craig Littlejohn wrote the motel areas looked marginally better since the first consents were granted, but there were still daily instances of intimidation and aggression.

Littlejohn was concerned about security and site management and claimed one Whakatāne woman had been living in a motel for three years.

Sylvia Phillips said residents were often accosted by homeless people and there was mess and debris left on the streets as well as “disgusting language and behaviour”.

She was concerned motel residents were not receiving enough support.

Lobby group Restore Rotorua’s submission said the 2022 consent process showed the adverse effects on Rotorua yet consents were still granted for two years. It said it took a huge toll on submitters, costing Restore Rotorua alone $700,000 in costs.

“It is incomprehensible that [the Government] has failed to find a better solution in two years.”

Restore Rotorua said contracted emergency housing had had a significant social and economic impact on Rotorua and that would only be compounded if allowed to continue.

The one submission that supported the applications was from Peniel and David Elliott.

They supported the Rotovegas Motel application on Fenton and Toko Sts, saying people needed somewhere safe to stay while being supported into more suitable and safer homes.

“In the 21 months we have lived in this neighbourhood, we have had zero negative experiences or incidents of concerns from these particular sites.”

The “wrap-around support model” was enough to ease any concerns and ensure prioritised safety and wellbeing for all.

The consent applications

Applications said emergency housing motels were a response to homelessness and overcrowding resulting from Rotorua housing not keeping up with population growth.

Demand for contracted motels had decreased as social and market housing supply increased.

Motels may not be needed for the full extra year and the ministry had an exit strategy to keep gradually returning motels to tourism and avoid flooding the market.

Contracted emergency housing was mainly for whānau with children or young people and disabled people.

Each had on-site support services and 24/7 security provided and managed by a dedicated provider.

The resource consent process

Public hearings will be held between November 4 and 15, when 27 submitters will speak.

It’s the second time the community has gone through such a process. In December 2022, three independent commissioners granted 13 motels resource consent to operate as emergency housing motels until December this year. No other guests can stay at contracted emergency housing motels.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has reduced the number of motels it needs to seven as demand dropped.

In 2022, 3841 submissions from 350 submitters were received, with the majority opposing the consents.

Resource consent was needed after it was discovered motels only consented for short-term stays had guests staying long-term.

By the numbers

If all seven applications are granted, the emergency housing motels have capacity for 549 people between 186 units:

Alpin Motel, 140 occupants in 40 units

Apollo Hotel, 98 occupants in 39 units

Ascot on Fenton, 43 occupants in 14 units

Geneva Motel, 41 occupants in 14 units

Lake Rotorua Motel, 105 occupants in 38 units

Pohutu Motor Lodge, 42 occupants in 14 units, and

RotoVegas Motel, 80 occupants in 27 units.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



