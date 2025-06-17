Advertisement
Homelessness in Rotorua: Empty home highlights complex challenges

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

About 50 people attended a meeting regarding the homeless in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua woman has had her own house for a year, but it sits empty because she prefers to live on the streets, a public meeting has been told.

It’s just one of the complexities of dealing with rough sleepers and homeless people that social services in Rotorua are facing.

