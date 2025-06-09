The homeless and their possessions outside the Salvation Army store on Amohia St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The business owner said the homeless behaved like “dogs” and he could see their “bums in the air” as they urinated on nearby cars and in doorways.

Three rough sleepers told the Rotorua Daily Post they would rather be on Amohia St than in emergency motels.

They said they had either been kicked out of emergency housing or had not applied as there were “too many rules”.

They said they had free showers and laundry nearby - supplied by Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust on Pukuatua St - as well hot meals brought to them each night from a local food service provider, and coffee and Milos from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is not asking the homeless to move, as displacement was not a long-term solution to the complex underlying issues.

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust chief executive Tiny Deane. Photo / File

Deane, who is the chief executive officer of Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust, held a public meeting in Rotorua two weeks ago about his idea to move the homeless to land south of Rotorua.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post he wanted to clarify that the cabin initiative was not led by the trust, “but was out of my concern for the well-being of those experiencing homelessness in Rotorua“.

He said he could get 24sq m cabins from China, each with a double bed, toilet, kitchen, sink, television and wardrobe, but he would need Government funding.

He said he wanted to partner with social services for the initiative, and that other organisations shared his concern about the growing number of rough sleepers.

Deane is a controversial figure in Rotorua’s emergency housing sector, and was censured by a professional body in 2023 over conduct relating to a security firm he established and has since sold.

A homeless woman who lives on Amohia St told the Rotorua Daily Post Deane had given them free breakfast a week or so ago and had told them about his idea for the cabins “near the dump”.

But she said they were not keen.

“I’m not signing no papers. We want to stay here [Amohia St] because it’s central.”

A public meeting has been called for next Monday night by food service organisation Love Soup Rotorua.

Co-founder Julie King, said on Love Soup’s Facebook page it was their goal to bring together a passionate group of people to create positive change.

She said the aim was to form a steering committee focused on finding “real solutions” to help support and house the rough sleepers.

She said many were already doing “amazing mahi” and it wasn’t about replacing what was already being done.

King told the Rotorua Daily Post Deane’s idea for cabins would be looked at.

“Absolutely, if there is an opportunity. What we need is some land, cabins, kai, wrap-around services and mental health services. We need it all. It is a very complex situation and everyone is unique.”

She said it wouldn’t take just one organisation to find a solution.

“We need the community to do it.”

The meeting is being held at The Hub, at 57 Depot St.

