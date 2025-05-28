Advertisement
Labour MPs criticise National’s housing cuts amid Rotorua homelessness

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Former Labour MP Tamati Coffey, Labour list MP Jan Tinetti from Tauranga, Labour housing spokesman Kieran McAnulty, Ralph Mosen from Habitat for Humanity and Labour Māori development spokesman Willie Jackson. Photo / Kelly Makiha

  • Labour MPs claim National’s funding cuts for Māori housing will worsen homelessness in Rotorua.
  • National Party MP Todd McClay disputes this, saying locals appreciate the reduction of emergency housing motels.
  • Labour’s Kieran McAnulty and Willie Jackson emphasise the need for continued investment in Māori-led housing projects.

The “heartbreaking” sight of homeless people in Rotorua CBD doorways will get worse thanks to National’s “catastrophic” slashing of targeted funding for Māori housing, visiting Labour MPs say.

But National’s Tama Potaka has rejected their Budget claims, saying their statements were, in his view, “incorrect and irresponsible”, and Rotorua MP

