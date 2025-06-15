The complaints included people taking drugs and drug dealing, drinking alcohol, urinating and defecating on the street and having sexual intercourse in public view.
Barrett, who is from Rotorua but runs Lifewise in Auckland, said she would love to see funding for it to set up a 24-hour crisis centre. She said it would use skilled staff and take a tough approach to rehabilitation.
“Give me a building. But you can’t come in smoking your meth pipe ...
“Deep down there is trauma and there always is. They need help.”
“They are like rehabs, they have programmes in place to address addictions and there are consequences for behaviour.”
Mental Health Minister and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey told the Rotorua Daily Post he was recently in Hawke’s Bay opening a respite service that offered a safe space for adults seeking support for mental health and addiction challenges.
The service had six unplanned crisis respite beds, providing an alternative to emergency departments or mental health inpatient units.
“What I particularly liked about the service was it was a collaborative approach between agencies including Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Health New Zealand, the New Zealand Police and the Ministry of Social Development,” he said.
“We know this issue is not just one agency’s responsibility alone and we need a locally driven, multi-agency response to better serve our communities.”
He had asked health officials if this was a good model for Rotorua and to explore working with other agencies to mirror the approach.
Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust allows rough sleepers to access laundry and showers at its premises on Pukuatua St.
Chief executive officer Tiny Deane said rough sleepers had a fundamental human right to access basic needs such as these.
“Providing these services is not just about meeting immediate physical needs, but it also plays a vital role in preserving dignity and fostering a sense of community among those experiencing homelessness.”
Maintaining their health and hygiene could be a stepping stone towards more stable living conditions.
Deane said it was a misconception most rough sleepers chose to live on the streets.
He said the lack of affordable and available housing, especially for single individuals and childless couples exacerbated this issue.