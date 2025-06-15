The complaints included people taking drugs and drug dealing, drinking alcohol, urinating and defecating on the street and having sexual intercourse in public view.

Barrett, who is from Rotorua but runs Lifewise in Auckland, said she would love to see funding for it to set up a 24-hour crisis centre. She said it would use skilled staff and take a tough approach to rehabilitation.

“Give me a building. But you can’t come in smoking your meth pipe ...

“Deep down there is trauma and there always is. They need help.”

Lifewise NZ chief executive officer Haehaetu Barrett at the Rotorua premises in 2021. Photo / File

Barrett said housing was always blamed but this was a health issue.

“Health has to fund it. Health needs to get more involved because HUD [Ministry of Housing and Urban Development] is swamped.”

She said Lifewise ran a similar centre in Auckland.

“We are known for this work, it requires a fit workforce.

“Most of the homeless are not having their medication, they are using drugs and alcohol, which means the elements start to change and their behaviour changes.”

Barrett said, in her view, those on Amohia St chose to be there and were probably on benefits.

The homeless and their possessions outside the Salvation Army store on Amohia St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

“Those misfits sleeping outside the Sallies, they would never do that [bad behaviour] on a marae. That’s where that entitlement has come in … What needs to happen is old school.”

She said those who really needed sympathy and handouts were the “hidden homeless” sleeping in cars with their children.

“They don’t want to be seen.”

She said she had travelled internationally and seen how professional shelters or crisis centres operated.

“They are like rehabs, they have programmes in place to address addictions and there are consequences for behaviour.”

Mental Health Minister and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey told the Rotorua Daily Post he was recently in Hawke’s Bay opening a respite service that offered a safe space for adults seeking support for mental health and addiction challenges.

Mental Health Minister and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey says locally driven, multi-agency responses are needed to help those with mental health and addiction challenges. Photo / Mike Scott.

The service had six unplanned crisis respite beds, providing an alternative to emergency departments or mental health inpatient units.

“What I particularly liked about the service was it was a collaborative approach between agencies including Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Health New Zealand, the New Zealand Police and the Ministry of Social Development,” he said.

“We know this issue is not just one agency’s responsibility alone and we need a locally driven, multi-agency response to better serve our communities.”

He had asked health officials if this was a good model for Rotorua and to explore working with other agencies to mirror the approach.

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust allows rough sleepers to access laundry and showers at its premises on Pukuatua St.

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust chief executive officer Tiny Deane. Photo / File

Chief executive officer Tiny Deane said rough sleepers had a fundamental human right to access basic needs such as these.

“Providing these services is not just about meeting immediate physical needs, but it also plays a vital role in preserving dignity and fostering a sense of community among those experiencing homelessness.”

Maintaining their health and hygiene could be a stepping stone towards more stable living conditions.

Deane said it was a misconception most rough sleepers chose to live on the streets.

He said the lack of affordable and available housing, especially for single individuals and childless couples exacerbated this issue.

He said while discussions about potential misuse of available services were necessary, it was important to balance that with an understanding of the broader context of homelessness.

A meeting among Rotorua’s social services to discuss long-term solutions will be held on Monday at 6pm at The Hub, 57 Depot St.

Ray White co-owner Tim O’Sullivan said there was an “unbelievable” difference in Amohia St since the council removed the homeless camp, set up directly opposite its office.

O’Sullivan said when the homeless were sleeping and hanging out in the area, his team witnessed things such as drug dealing and disrespect towards those helping them.

“People were coming and dropping off food and they were just throwing it on the road. It was despicable.”

The council has now cleared an area where homeless people were sleeping on Amohia St, Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

He said he also saw people throwing rubbish on to the verandahs above the footpath, despite a rubbish bin being only metres away.

“It was good work on the council’s part to clean it up so quickly.”

The business owner who originally spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post about their downturn in profits, who didn’t want to be named for fear of retribution, said the positive turnaround was instant as soon as the homeless were gone.

“We started to get more customers straight away. It was really amazing.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.