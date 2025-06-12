He said they were woken by police, trespassed like criminals and had their belongings “tipped out, broken, or hauled away like trash”, with some also arrested “for being distressed at the violent way they were being treated under cold, heartless council bylaws”.
He described it as “state-sanctioned cruelty”.
“These whānau are being pushed from footpath to footpath, not into homes. In the harsh winter weather, this kind of treatment is not just unacceptable, it is dangerous.”
He said homelessness was not a lifestyle choice but a failure of successive governments.
He praised Rotorua’s social agencies, including the Salvation Army, which allowed the homeless to sleep in their doorways, for their kind actions.
“They lead with aroha, not aggression.”
He called on the council and the Government to do more, including building more homes and expanding mental health and addiction services.
Tapsell responded to Waititi’s statement on his Facebook page, saying in her view his comments were “overdramatic”, “radical” and “lies”.
“If you bothered to be present in Rotorua, which you barely are, you’d know these people have been intimidating and threatening others, s***ting, taking and selling drugs, and having sexual intercourse all in the public’s view and causing significant distress to the innocent families (including very young tamariki), workers and tourists walking by.”
She told the Rotorua Daily Post the council had taken action to solve an issue “causing massive concern for our community”.
The behaviour of some in the homeless group was “crossing a line”.
She said the action was carried out respectfully and “actually went smoothly”.
“Rawiri was briefed by council staff about this, so he knows his reference to ‘callous attacks’ and ‘inhumane and disgraceful treatment’ is misleading.”
She said homelessness was a complex issue and everyone was doing their best to keep everyone safe.
“We’ll continue connecting those experiencing homelessness with the support services available to them. In my view, we need to support in a way that’s enabling the right choices, not encouraging the wrong behaviours.”
A council spokesperson said on Wednesday the council worked with agencies to encourage people to accept support and explore opportunities for stable accommodation. However, there came a point where antisocial behaviour and intimidation, and their impact on the public’s sense of safety, must be addressed.