Gabriel Muller from Material Impact talks to Ryan Bridge about what communities can do to reduce the impact of flood events.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A settled start to the school holidays will be short lived with heavy rain forecast for Bay of Plenty later this week.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the region for areas west of Whakatāne at 8am on Thursday.

Up to 120mm of rain could fall until 3am Friday.

Areas east of Whakatāne can expect up to 180mm of rain for 12 hours from 12pm Thursday.